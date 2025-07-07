Masai Ujiri releases heartfelt farewell message to Raptors fans

After his departure a little over a week ago, former Toronto Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri has finally broken his silence. In a video released earlier today, the former architect of the Raptors expressed nothing but positive thoughts about his time and memories with the Toronto Raptors.

The video is filled with footage from Ujiri’s 13 seasons with the franchise, while he delivers a heartfelt and powerful voice over. Ujiri spoke from the heart throughout this video, as he expressed immense gratitude to the Raptors organization and most of all their fans for making Toronto a true home for him and his family. Although the split between Ujiri and the organization was abrupt, he doesn’t seem to harbor any resentment toward the franchise.

“A country that welcomed me. A city that became home. This bond we shared will last forever as I look back at more than a decade of heartfelt moments. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. My family, the incredible players, the dedicated staff, the Raptors fans. Now, a new chapter begins, but your love will always be with me.”

Raptors fans have always been known to strongly back those who become a part of the team and Ujiri was no different.

Ujiri was the architect behind the most successful era in Toronto Raptors history. Throughout 2010’s Toronto was consistently atop the eastern conference until they eventually won their first title in 2019. Ujiri’s leadership throughout his time with Toronto always shined bright, as his presence always provided Toronto with a sense of identity.

Although Toronto has been on a bit of a skid in recent years, Ujiri still set them up with pieces for them to get back on track, such as Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

Through all the ups and downs, Ujiri’s steady hand was often a calming and guiding force for this franchise, and his impact on the team and the city is one that will reverberate throughout the future of this team forever.