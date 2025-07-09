2025 Emirates NBA Cup groups announced

30 teams, six groups, one champion.

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup groups and partial schedule have been announced, including the Toronto Raptors.

Canada’s team will be featured in “East Group A,” alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards. All 30 teams were randomly drawn into the groups (three per conference) based on team records from the previous season.

The groups are set for the Emirates NBA Cup 2025.



All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2024-25 regular season.



The groups are available below. pic.twitter.com/ZZVUwtp3fO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 9, 2025

While the exact dates and times of group play games have not been announced, the locations have been. Toronto will be on the road for games against Atlanta and Cleveland, while it will host Indiana and Washington at Scotiabank Arena.

Each team will play one game against each of the four opponents in its group, before the six group winners and one wild card from each conference will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds.

Group play games will run for nearly a month from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28, taking place on “Cup Nights.” The quarterfinals will take place from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10 and will take place in NBA team markets. The semifinals (Dec. 13) and the Championship (Dec. 16) will take place in Las Vegas.