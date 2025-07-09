Alijah Martin knows what he needs to do to make it as a Raptor

Alijah Martin has a very chill demeanor. He wasn’t laughing through the drills at practice — as the Raptors broke in their ballroom practice facility for Vegas this year — he was moving through them with intention and focus. Two major factors in his collegiate career, which was highlighted by a National Championship and sky scraping dunks, but underscored by tremendous consistency across two different programs.

He averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 assists, 5 rebounds, and over a steal per game across 162 college outings (starting 122 of them). He also did that while shooting 44-percent from the floor, 36-percent from downtown (on high volume), and 76-percent from the free throw line.

It’s that consistency that built the confidence in himself to believe he can immediately step onto an NBA floor and make plays. “Keeping the game simple. Reading the closeouts. Because, I’ll be primarily off the ball – to catch and shoot, straight line drive, or get to the second level and make the read from there.” Martin told me how he expects to land on his feet offensively. “(With the) bigger floor and bigger players, I have to know more specifically where I can get my shot off, and where I can’t. And with smaller guys, they can typically draw more fouls and I want to play through that with my physicality and try to use that to my advantage.”

When I asked Martin if the Raptors have discussed his role with him, he emphasized that Summer League is about learning: “I think this part of the year is all development and trying to see all that you can bring. And then once we get to the season, then trying to figure out a role. But I know what my role is gonna be: Defend. Defend. Defend. Defend – you ain’t gotta tell me that.”

Even though Martin was launching over 5 triples a game and detonating on defenders at the rim as an offensive provider, his defense is definitely the selling point of his game. He was a dogged defender, across a few different schemes, and most importantly alongside Walter Clayton Jr. to provide some defensive cover on the way to a National Championship. Even with the differences that he thinks NBA defense provides.

“The ability to switch is important. I felt like I did a really good job of defending every position (at college). I feel like in the NBA it could be the same, and with that extra physicality, too. I’m just looking forward to getting to the next level and showing what I can bring.” He also emphasized how eager he is to defend some of the world’s best players. “Donovan Mitchell, definitely. Definitely LeBron. SGA. And I saw Caruso was on Jokic in the playoffs and made an impact on Jokic. I wanna see if I can do the same. I wanna try that.” The Raptors have been cross matching Jokic for years, he might be on the right team to try.

In prep for the next level, and for defense in general, Martin watches a lot of guard film. All of the big names you’d expect (Lu Dort, Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, Marcus Smart, a little Deuce McBride) and even former Raptor, Norman Powell – I’ve also seen some people have been making comparisons between the two, but I reckon that has more to do with the dunking and upside of the jump shot.

In discussing Holiday and Smart, we got on the topic of how 2 guards (especially the defense first ones) are being used in unique ways on offense. The most popular and cutting edge way? Putting your off guard in the dunker spot to invert spacing and present a guard as the last line of defense, instead of a big.

“The way I play the game, it’s not like I’m uncomfortable. I’ll take what the game gives me. If they put me in the dunker I feel like that’s easy to make reads. I’m already close to the basket, and I can see the floor. That’s probably where I’d be more comfortable. In high school I actually played down there my first two years. My coach had me in the post, cause I had an old school coach. Like, he was a back-to-the-basket, this and that, mid-range, no threes guy.”

I asked Martin if he’s nice on the block. If he can post up. “Yeah, pretty nice.” He also wants to expand his game in more of the classic guard stuff, though, after playing a more limited offensive role at Florida. “Probably pick n’ roll. I didn’t show too much of that in college. I was mainly off ball and just reading the game like that. Just trying to make the best out of the cards I was dealt.”

Martin is following the path that many successful second round picks laid out before him.

Make sure the body is right (and Martin’s certainly is, as he’s extremely fast, explosive, and looks like he’s carved from marble). Lead with defense (which Martin, of course, plans to). Don’t shy away from physicality.

Combining those three things with a passable three point shot (that will hopefully become more than passable) makes a compelling case at the 2 guard position in the NBA, even if you’re undersized. Of course there’s basketball to be played, and this is just the start of everything for Martin, but he’s in a good position.

As for what Martin wants Raptors fans to know about his game:

“I don’t think you wanna miss it.”

Have a blessed day.