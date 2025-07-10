Brandon Ingram cleared for contact

Big news in ahead of the Raptors summer league debut tomorrow as Brandon Ingram has been cleared for contact.

Ingram was acquired at the trade deadline during the 2024/25 season for Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown and draft compensation. He was unable to debut for the Raptors since being acquired, but now he’s on track to be on the court for the start of the regular season of the 2025/26 season.

Ingram was spotted working out by himself, as he got some shots up last night after the Raptors summer league squad wrapped up their practice. And now, just one day later, he’s been given the green light for contact, which allows him to work out with others. The offseason is still very fresh which gives Ingram all the time in the world to get back to game speed.

Brandon Ingram is here in Vegas, getting shots up and working with assistant coaches after the Raptors first Summer League practice. pic.twitter.com/npvHXrpVeS — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 9, 2025

Ingram averaged 22.2 points last season with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting above 46 percent from the field and 36 percent beyond the arc. It was his sixth straight season of averaging more than 20 points per game in a season where he could only feature 18 times (career low) due to an injury-riddled season.

The 27-year-old forward will be entering his 10th season as a pro next year, as his Raptor debut has been filled with anticipation for quite some time now. The one-time all-star during the 2019-20 season (where he also won Most Improved Player with the New Orleans Pelicans) has an impressive streak of being in the starting five of whichever team he was a part of since his sophomore season with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2017-18.