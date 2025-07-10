The Raptors plan to dominate Summer League – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk is joined by Trevon Heath & Josh Codinera to lightly preview the Raptors upcoming summer league.

For Samson’s writeup on Alijah Martin, you can find that here:

“When I asked Martin if the Raptors have discussed his role with him, he emphasized that Summer League is about learning: “I think this part of the year is all development and trying to see all that you can bring. And then once we get to the season, then trying to figure out a role. But I know what my role is gonna be: Defend. Defend. Defend. Defend – you ain’t gotta tell me that.”

Even though Martin was launching over 5 triples a game and detonating on defenders at the rim as an offensive provider, his defense is definitely the selling point of his game. He was a dogged defender, across a few different schemes, and most importantly alongside Walter Clayton Jr. to provide some defensive cover on the way to a National Championship. Even with the differences that he thinks NBA defense provides.

“The ability to switch is important. I felt like I did a really good job of defending every position (at college). I feel like in the NBA it could be the same, and with that extra physicality, too. I’m just looking forward to getting to the next level and showing what I can bring.” He also emphasized how eager he is to defend some of the world’s best players. “Donovan Mitchell, definitely. Definitely LeBron. SGA. And I saw Caruso was on Jokic in the playoffs and made an impact on Jokic. I wanna see if I can do the same. I wanna try that.” The Raptors have been cross matching Jokic for years, he might be on the right team to try.

In prep for the next level, and for defense in general, Martin watches a lot of guard film. All of the big names you’d expect (Lu Dort, Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, Marcus Smart, a little Deuce McBride) and even former Raptor, Norman Powell – I’ve also seen some people have been making comparisons between the two, but I reckon that has more to do with the dunking and upside of the jump shot.”

More coverage on the way!

Have a blessed day.