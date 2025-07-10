Toronto Raptors sign Alijah Martin to two-way contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed Alijah Martin to a two-way contract.

The 39th overall pick officially inks his contract and is now able to compete in Summer League and holds a two-way slot alongside undrafted guard Chucky Hepburn and 2024 second-round pick Ulrich Chomche.

In his last three years at Florida Atlantic, plus his one season at Florida, he was consistent, averaging nearly 14 points, over five rebounds, nearly two assists, and 1.4 steals. Efficiency-wise, he shot nearly 37 per cent from distance on six attempts per game, over 44 per cent from the field and over 76 per cent from the free throw line over that stretch.

Over those four years, the 23-year-old was a winner, his teams had an astounding 115-32 record, while helping lead the Owls to a Final Four appearance, then, of course, being a part of the national championship-winning Gators this past season.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound guard is one of just four NCAA Division I players to reach the Final Four with two different programs.

With just Florida this past season, Martin averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals across 38 games. He also shot 45.2 per cent from the field and 35.0 per cent from distance.