Gameday: Bulls vs Raptors, July 10

Happy Raptors game day! Sort of? It hasn’t been too long without basketball, but it has been a while since the Toronto Raptors played, even if it is Summer League. Toronto’s up against a very familiar foe from the Eastern Conference as they’ll kick-start their Summer League campaign of five guaranteed games against the Chicago Bulls (check out Coty’s full guide on everything you need to know to get yourself up to date on the Summer League).

Since it’s the first game of the Summer League and there are no stats to go off of, we’re going to skip the offensive/defensive/net ratings, plus the standings for now, since we have nothing to go off of.

Raptors Outlook

Toronto comes into Las Vegas with very high expectations as they’re the runner-up to the favourites to win the whole tournament, according to Bodog.

Can you blame them? The full rookie class from the 2024-25 season is showing up at Las Vegas. Although Jamal Shead is pretty much locked in with a backup point guard role for the Raptors, he’s still putting in the time to fulfill all of his potential. Jamison Battle, Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo all finished the regular season on a high note, and Battle even got himself a guaranteed deal, but that still doesn’t matter to them. Ulrich Chomche rounds out the sophomores, as most fans will be watching him closely since his rookie season was cut short due to an MCL tear back in February against the Philadelphia 76ers, so this is going to be his first game action since then and these five (possibly six) games are probably going to be a bigger sample size than what we got from the whole regular season.

On top of that, A.J. Lawson and Colin Castleton will also be joining the squad in Vegas as the two veterans bring multiple years of NBA experience with them. Lawson and Castleton also finished off the season strong, earning them another chance at sticking around in the organization.

Lastly, we’ll go over the drafted rookies. Collin Murray-Boyles headlines the 2025 class as the ninth overall pick. He’ll look to make a good first impression on the organization. Alijah Martin rounds out the 25 class, as Toronto only had two picks to work with in this draft. The 39th overall pick already secured a two-way deal, so he’s someone we will get familiar with in the near future.

Bulls Outlook

The Chicago Bulls come into Las Vegas with 7 players who have NBA experience. Matas Buzelis headlines the Bulls roster as he had an impressive end to his rookie year. Another recognizable name for the Toronto Raptors is Javon Freeman-Liberty, as the former Raptor looks to earn a roster spot in the NBA once again. Another big name is Yuki Kawamura, as the former Grizzlie became a fan favourite last season. Emanuel Miller is also on the roster, as the Scarborough native could be a name that Canadian basketball fans recognize. Maozinha Pereira and Jahmir Young are two of the last three players with experience, as they both have a combined game experience of 13 in the NBA, so they’re quite unknown. The last name on here is Joshua Primo. He has a chance to win back a spot on an NBA roster for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

The two Bulls from the draft class are Noa Essengue, who was the 12th overall pick, is also a part of the roster, as well as Lachlan Olbrich, the 55th pick of the draft, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Starting Lineups (Projected)

There’s nothing to go off of right now, so this could totally be a swing and a miss, but let’s see how it goes.

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Jonathan Mogbo

C: Colin Castleton

Chicago Bulls

PG: Yuki Kawamura

SG: Joshua Primo

SF: Matas Buzelis

PF: Noa Essengue

C: Lachlan Olbrich

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Chicago Bulls +5.5 (-105) +200 O 175.5 (-105) Toronto Raptors -5.5 (-115) -250 U 175.5 (-115) *Odds as of July 11, 12:00 am ET*

