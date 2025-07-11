Quick Reaction: Raptors 116, Bulls 72

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-72 and improved to 1-0 after their first game of Summer League.

The Raptors were four points off a Summer League record for total points scored of 120, though it was the defence that shined.

Note: Collin Murray-Boyles (left adductor strain) did not play

AJ Lawson

20 minutes, 22 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 7-15 FGA, 4-8 3FG, 4-6 FTA

Lawson was his usual aggressive self, taking every opportunity to get a shot up while leading the Raptors in points for the game. He got downhill all night and paired that with hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc. His speed, athleticism, and transition play were on full display, as he even made a couple of nice plays as a passer and defender.

Grade – A+

Jonathan Mogbo

20 minutes, 15 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 7-8 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FTA

Mogbo was arguably the team’s best player early on, as he was doing everything. He was active defensively both on and off the ball, he hit the offensive boards, and finished strong at the rim. His explosive athleticism was on full display as he was catching lobs all night.

Grade – A

Alijah Martin

21 minutes, 16 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 6-12 FGA, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FTA

Like Shead, Martin was a big reason for how effective Toronto’s defence was, especially at the point of attack. His physicality and athleticism were on display consistently, and he even had positive moments as a ball handler as well. The 39th pick was also caught soaring through the air, catching a body in the process.

Grade – A

Jamal Shead

21 minutes, 9 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 4-10 FGA, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FTA

The Raptors forced several turnovers and were relentless on defence, and Shead played a significant role in that effort. His physicality and point of attack defence were front and centre all day as he set the tone and drew at least three fouls defensively. He was also great as a passer, leading the team in assists.

Grade – B+

Ulrich Chomche

19 minutes, 9 points, 1 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 0 turnovers, 4-6 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FTA

It was nice to see Chomche back on the court after suffering a proximal MCL tear in his right knee in mid-February, ending his season. The 19-year-old showed he could still move around the court with ease following the injury, including stealing a pass from a sideline out of bounds play and taking it all the way for the bucket. His rim play at both ends was great, as the progression from last summer till now was noticeable.

Grade – B+

Ja’Kobe Walter

22 minutes, 12 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steals, 0 blocks, 4 turnovers, 4-12 FGA, 1-5 3FG, 3-3 FTA

Walter was aggressive offensively all night, getting Toronto’s first bucket of the game with a nice transition pull-up three. Where he shined was getting downhill and finishing at the rim, using those 12 pounds of added muscle to his advantage by finishing through contact and drawing and one’s. A solid start to 2025 for the former first round pick, despite the outside shot not falling.

Grade – B

Jamison Battle

21 minutes, 13 points, 1 assists, 0 rebounds, 1 steals, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 5-7 FGA, 3-5 3FG, 0-0 FTA

After starting slow, Battle was a big part of a big second quarter for Toronto, where they outscored Chicago 27-9. The sophomore led the team in scoring at halftime and took highly efficient shots all night. He was automatic from distance while sliding his feet well and being physical defensively.

Grade – B

Colin Castleton

17 minutes, 5 points, 0 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 steals, 1 blocks, 3 turnovers, 2-6 FGA, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Castleton got the start in this one and was very active by diving on the floor and fighting for offensive boards. He was particularly good in isolation defence against arguably Chicago’s best player in Matas Buzelis, sliding effectively and utilizing his 7-foot-4 wingspan well. He didn’t impact the game much offensively, but was solid on the other end and rebounded well.

Grade – C+

Chucky Hepburn

14 minutes, 2 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnovers, 1-5 FGA, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FTA

You can see the poise he brings at the point guard position, though overall, the two-way player wasn’t very effective. He struggled to hit shots offensively, though he moved the ball well and was pesky defensively at times.

Grade – C

*Quincy Guerrier, Tyson Degenhart, Clifford Omoruyi, Jarkel Joiner, and Tyreke Key all checked in but only played five minutes apiece.*