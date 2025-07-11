Raptors sign forward David Roddy to Exhibit 10 deal

Toronto's search to fill its final roster spot has landed it a former first-rounder.

As the off-season marches on and Summer League is on the doorstep, the Toronto Raptors have remained busy working along the fringes of the roster.

The team announced on Thursday that it signed forward David Roddy to an NBA contract.

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, it is reportedly an Exhibit 10 contract, per Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

Roddy, 24, was originally drafted in the first round (23rd overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022. That tenure was short-lived, however, as he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night exchange.

Raptors have signed David Roddy to a contract. It's an Exhibit 10 deal per @BlakeMurphyODC.



Has averaged 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 168 NBA games. Has been on five teams through three seasons before this.

In his three-year NBA career, Roddy has played for the Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, 76ers and Houston Rockets.

He split the 2024-25 season between the Hawks (27 games, three starts), 76ers (three) and Rockets (three), averaging 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 45.6 / 31.1 / 76.9 per cent shooting splits.

As a rookie, the lone season he wasn’t traded or waived, Roddy played 70 games for the Grizzlies (four starts), and averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists on 42.9 / 30.7 / 63.1 per cent splits.

“Big Body Roddy” as listed on his Basketball Reference page, standing six-foot-four, 255 pounds, was also a standout player during his three years at Colorado State. As a senior, Roddy averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.1 per cent from the field and 43.8 per cent from beyond the arc.

That outside production hasn’t translated to the pros, however, as Roddy has shot 30.2 per cent from beyond the arc through 168 NBA games.

Roddy joins Clifford Omoruyi and Tyson Degenhart as players currently on Exhibit 10 deals with the Raptors organization, but unlike the latter two, Roddy won’t be participating in Summer League.

The trio, along with many of the others on the Raptors roster in Las Vegas, will be vying for the team’s final roster spot heading into the 2025-26 season.

Okay… updated Raptors 25-26 depth chart 5.0:



Quickley / Shead

Barrett / Ja'Kobe / Battle

Ingram / Gradey / Ochai / Temple

Barnes / CMB

Poeltl / Mogbo / Mamu



2-ways: Chomche / Martin / Chucky



Lawson/Castleton on NG deals.

1 roster spots open.

As things stand, there are 14 players accounted for with guaranteed deals. Colin Castleton and A.J. Lawson are both signed but on non-guaranteed contracts, so they, too, will be fighting to earn that final spot throughout Summer League and training camp.

Meanwhile, Roddy’s deal was the second signing on a busy Thursday for Toronto as the team also signed Alijah Martin to a two-way contract. The second-rounder (39th overall) out of the University of Florida joins undrafted Chucky Hepburn and last year’s No. 57 pick Ulrich Chomche to occupy the Raptors’ three two-way slots. That final opening for Martin came after Toronto waived Jared Rhoden on July 1.

The Raptors make their 2025 Summer League debut on Friday when they take on the Noa Essengue, Matas Buzelis and the Chicago Bulls.

