Gameday: Raptors vs Magic, July 13

After a dominant showing over the Chicago Bulls in their first summer league action, the Toronto Raptors look to continue their strong play against the Orlando Magic. Game 2 of Toronto’s summer league journey kicks off at 6:00 tonight, as they try to remain undefeated.

After their game against the Bulls, it was made clear why Toronto is one of the favorites to win this entire tournament. They routed Chicago in a 116-72 game, where 5 players were in double figures and the team as a whole had 25 assists. Toronto’s roster consists of many players who have gotten plenty of main NBA roster experience, including Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamal Shead. Two-way player Alijah Martin turned heads in his summer league debut as he dropped 16 points in his first NBA action. Collin Murray-Boyles, the Raptors 2025 lottery selection should be making his debut tonight after missing the first game with an abductor injury, it will be interesting to see how he handles his first NBA action.

What really stood out about this Raptors performance was their defensive excellence, and they will have to bring that level of intensity if they want to remain undefeated. Orlando will be led by 2024 first round pick Tristan Da Silva and 2025 first round pick Jase Richardson. These two young men will have to navigate a fairly strong Raptor defense that features Walter and Shead at the point of attack, with Mogbo looming behind them, not an easy task. Defense and experience seem to be the strongest thing that Toronto has going for them with this summer league roster, and their journey to win it all continues tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Jonathan Mogbo

C: Colin Castleton

Orlando Magic

PG: Jase Richardson

SG: Alondes Williams

SF: Tristan Da Silva

PF: Noah Penda

C: Skal Labissiere

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Orlando Magic +6.5 (-105) +200 O 172.5 (-105) Toronto Raptors -6.5 (-115) -300 U 172.5 (-115)

*Odds as of July 13, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway