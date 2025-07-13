Grading all front office transactions from the 2024-25 season part 1

Now that we’re in the offseason, I thought it might be fun to revisit all the transactions from the previous season to see how Masai Ujiri did in his last season as the Toronto Raptors president.

Let’s get started with last year’s offseason.

June 28, 2024: Traded Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for Davion Mitchell, Jamal Shead, Sasha Vezenkov and a 2025 2nd-round draft pick (Alijah Martin was later selected). Sacramento also received multiple trade exceptions 2025 2nd-rd pick is POR own

This is an A+ of a deal as Toronto got rid of a struggling Jalen McDaniels, who only lasted a year in Toronto. The “future draft considerations” turned out to be the 45th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, which turned out to be Jamal Shead. That alone makes it worth an A+, as it looks like Toronto struck gold once again with a second-round pick, but it gets even better. Davion Mitchell had a good run in Toronto and would later get traded for more assets, which we will discuss in a bit. Sasha Vezenkov didn’t get to play for the Raptors, but the damage was already done in an expensive trade for Sacramento to get them under the luxury tax at the time.

July 4, 2024: Signed Jonathan Mogbo to a multi-year contract. Signed Ja’Kobe Walter to a multi-year contract. Signed Jamal Shead to a multi-year contract. Signed Branden Carlson to a two-way contract.

Now for the 2025 NBA Champion, Branden Carlson. He unfortunately didn’t get to play for the Raptors, but there was a vision there. Although Carlson didn’t carve out a role with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the rookie did flash his potential late in the regular season on April 13, 2025, when he had a career night against the New Orleans Pelicans. He played 38 minutes, scored 26 points, along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks, all career highs in a 115 to 100 win for the Thunder. All of his accomplishments are with the Thunder, though, and he didn’t accomplish anything as a Raptor, so we will grade this move as a C- due to there being potential in Carlson, but the Raptors obviously missed the boat.

Jamal Shead is an obvious slam dunk of a draft pick at pick 45, so that’s an easy A+. Shead is a great floor general who is also locked in on the defensive side of the ball. What else could you want from a point guard?

Ja’Kobe Walter had a pretty hot and cold rookie season, but he ended the season on a heater from beyond the arc. He also struggled with shot selection, in my opinion, so hopefully that gets better, but the draft pick still looks like it has potential. Also, due to him being a first-round pick, the standards are higher, so we’ll give this pick and signing a B so far.

Another second-round pick, and this one is also looking like a great pick, as Jonathan Mogbo finished out the 2024-25 season on a heater. He came away with his first career double-double and triple-double late in the season, showcasing some nice passing ability as a small big. I really believe in Mogbo’s potential, so we will give this move an A+ as well.

July 5, 2024: Signed Garrett Temple.

I’ll give it a solid A- as Garrett Temple has become a beloved member of the locker room by the coaching staff, players, the fans and also when he’s called upon in game, although he isn’t called upon too often, he usually delivers. Also, he only cost just north of $3 million, which is a good deal for the club, so it really was a solid move for both sides.

July 6, 2024: As part of a 4-team trade, the Toronto Raptors traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves; the Detroit Pistons traded Cam Spencer to the Memphis Grizzlies; the Memphis Grizzlies traded a 2030 2nd round draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves; the Memphis Grizzlies traded Ulrich Chomche to the Toronto Raptors; and the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Bobi Klintman and Wendell Moore Jr. to the Detroit Pistons. conditional 2030 2nd-rd pick is MEM own Minnesota also received a trade exception

This is a tough one to grade as of now, as we haven’t seen much out of Ulrich Chomche yet, but he did have a great game against the Philadelphia 76ers before tearing his ACL. He did a great job of defending Joel Embiid, which is the most we saw out of him with the Toronto Raptors. Since it’s an unknown right now, we’ll give it a C.

July 8, 2024: Signed Immanuel Quickley to a multi-year contract.

Another tough one to grade right now, at least for me, as Quickley got a five-year $175M extension. The thing for me is right now I think Quickley is more of a sixth man than a starting point guard, but this coming season will be the make it or break it year in terms of that, as Toronto is gathering a lot of expectations already. Quickley is owed $32.5 million per year, and that’s a lot of money, so he’s going to be held to a high standard going forward. For now, I’m not against the move, so we can give it a C+.

July 16, 2024: Signed Jamison Battle to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Another slam dunk of a move as Jamison Battle is already a top 4 shooter on the Raptors, I’d say. (Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick and Battle, not in order). He also showed great improvement all year long with his defensive work, so it looks like Battle has all the tools needed to be a 3 and D player in the NBA. A+.

July 22, 2024: Waived Sasha Vezenkov. Waived Javon Freeman-Liberty.

The Sasha Vezenkov one is very hard to grade since we didn’t see anything out of him, but he didn’t show much in Sacramento. Javon Freeman-Liberty, on the other hand, served as a two-way player for the Raptors in the 2023-24 season, and we got to see him play quite a bit. The 6″4′ guard actually flashed some potential as he had a career high of 20 points and 8 rebounds in a 140-123 loss to the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 2024. Not the biggest fan of the move, but honestly, the Raptors did a good job of replacing him, so we’ll grade it at a B.

Part two will be out on Thursday, as we’re not even close to the finish line in terms of transactions.