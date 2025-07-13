Quick Reaction: Raptors 89, Magic 86

AJ Lawson

24 minutes, 21 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 5-5 FGA, 2-2 3FG, 9-13 FTA

After a quiet first quarter he began to heat up with two triples in the second. His on ball scoring empowered a huge run by Toronto which helped them get the lead. He out his head down and attacked the basket in transition with blazing speed, got to the free throw line, and also spaced the floor. Lawson practically lived at the free throw line tonight, as he was on every loose ball and constantly charging his way to the rim, leaving defenders with no other choice but to foul him.

Grade – A+

Collin Murray-Boyles

23 minutes, 8 points, 1 assist, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block, 5 turnovers, 3-5 FGA, 0-2 3FG, 2-4 FTA

Despite having 4 fouls, Murray-Boyles never waned on the defensive end. He was often picking up ball handlers at half court, really making his presence felt on that end. Had some turnovers early but that’s to be expected for a players debut, his finishing and timing on his cuts to the rim were very strong. He seems like he will fit well into Toronto’s defensive scheme, as long as he cleans up the fouling.

Grade – B+

Jonathan Mogbo

25 minutes, 12 points, 1 assist, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 5-9 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FTA

Grade – A

Mogbo’s ball handling was fluid today he had no issue bringing the ball up the floor and even using his handling to get to the cup. He guarded multiple different position tonight as he always does, and his held defense was always sharp. His activity on the glass stood out as well as he always seemed to be in position for the board.

Alijah Martin

17 minutes, 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 1-7 FGA, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Grade – C

Martin’s on ball defense was ferocious, as he hounded ball handlers during his minutes, but he could not get in a groove offensively like he did in the last game. Despite having plenty of good looks, he just could not convert on them very much, his defense was extremly valuable though.

Jamal Shead

25 minutes, 10 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 4 turnovers, 2-7 FGA, 1-2 3FG, 5-9 FTA

Extremely aggressive on defense, hounding guys at the point of attack, would’ve liked to see him navigate the pick n’ roll more effectively. Shead was meant to steer the ship on offense and he left peltny to be desired as he would kind of meander aimlessly into the paint, weak finishing tonight as well.

Grade – C+

Ulrich Chomche

23 minutes, 10 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 0 turnovers, 2-5 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 6-8 FTA

Had an extremely slick bounce pass for a layup as soon as he entered the game. Chomche just seemed extremely comfortable tonight, he had nice dives to the rim, didn’t seem to be rushing his shots like he used to, and defensively he had very active hands, an encouraging game from the youngster.

Grade – A

Ja’Kobe Walter

22 minutes, 16 points, 0 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 6-15 FGA, 2-5 3FG, 2-5 FTA

Hit a nice running three ball to end the first quarter, and add to Toronto’s momentum heading into the second period. Fouled a bunch, but was aggressive on defense, maybe a bit overzealous at times though. Aggressive on offense as well, maybe a bit too aggressive though, overall just a solid game from Walter.

Grade – B-

Jamison Battle

18 minutes, 4 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnovers, 1-6 FGA, 1-6 3FG, 1-2 FTA

The outside shot just wasn’t there for Battle tonight, and without the long ball, it is tough for him to make a heavy impact on games. He kept the ball moving pretty well, but defensively he was fairly lackluster which resulted in an overall poor game from Battle

Grade – C-

Chucky Hepburn

15 minutes, 2 points, 4 assists, 0 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 1-5 FGA, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Hepburns defensive intensity was felt whenever he was on the floor, he closed out under control, was physical without fouling too much, and you can see he is playing with as much effort as possible. Constantly harassing ball handlers as soon as they cross half court, really putting his body on them. Hepburn finished with 4 fouls as a result of this but overall he added plenty to the game from his defense alone.

Grade – B+