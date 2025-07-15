Gameday: Raptors vs Nuggets, July 15

After a couple dominant defensive showings, the Toronto Raptors look to extend their Summer League win streak to three on Tuesday as they take on the Denver Nuggets.

Toronto set a Summer League record by forcing 33 turnovers against the Chicago Bulls in the first summer game and followed it up by pressuring the Orlando Magic into 29 on Sunday. That brought the Raptors total up to an astounding 62. Or, an average of 31 through two games, nearly double the league-wide average of 17.3 in Summer League action so far.

The defensive pressure has been monumental. The Raptors put immense emphasis on high pick-up points and ball pressure last season, and we saw these same principles used by the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder throughout the playoffs and eventually against each other in the finals. Constantly accosting ball-handlers for the length of the floor and making aggressive rotations behind that to corral drives is in vogue and it’s easy to see why. The Raptors are among the teams bought in.

Enacting this defensive scheme demands a great deal from a team’s personnel. The on-ball defenders are maxing out effort and the helpers behind them need the requisite physical attributes and feel to make plays. Good thing the Raptors’ Summer League roster is chock-full of players fit for each role.

Jamal Shead, Alijah Martin, Ja’Kobe Walter and Chucky Hepburn have been a nightmare for opposing guards, terrorizing them endlessly. Jonathan Mogbo, Ulrich Chomche and Collin Murray-Boyles have the size, speed and in particular with Mogbo and Murray-Boyles, the strength to wreak havoc when rotating in help. That frontcourt trio has combined for 18 stocks through two games, with Murray-Boyles missing the first while completing his recovery from a hamstring strain. The 20-year-old rookie was understandably rusty in his first five-on-five action in over a month, recording five turnovers and eight personal fouls (Summer League allows 10 before a foul out). Yet he acclimated throughout the game. His finishing at the rim was sound, his hands were tremendous on defence and he had a great sequence where a help-side block on an open Alondes Williams drive turned into a put-back dunk going the other way.

#9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles is making PLAYS on both ends for the @Raptors 🙌#NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/fuJ5qhYC07 — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2025

Chomche has nine of those 18 aforementioned stocks, six steals and three blocks, and his physical attributes and instincts have popped so far in Summer League while mostly playing in drop coverage.

The Nuggets are 0-2 thus far and have a roster loaded with plenty of G League talent. Spencer Jones, Boo Buie, EJ Liddell and Donovan Williams all primarily played in the NBA’s development league last season and have featured heavily for the Nuggets through their first two Summer League games.

Hunter Tyson leads Denver with averages of both 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds so far, while 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, DaRon Holmes, is averaging 11.5 points and five rebounds. Holmes, 22, suffered a torn Achilles in his Summer League debut last year and missed his entire 2024-25 rookie season.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Collin Murray-Boyles

C: Ulrich Chomche

Denver Nuggets

PG: Reece Beekman

SG: Spencer Jones

SF: Hunter Tyson

PF: DaRon Holmes II

C: Tyrell Harrison

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Denver Nuggets +9.5 (-115) +350 O 181.5 (-111) Toronto Raptors -9.5 (-105) -455 U 181.5 (-111)

*Odds as of July 15, 9:00 am ET*

