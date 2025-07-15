Quick Reaction: Raptors 101, Nuggets 97

Jamison Battle

17 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 3-8 FGA, 3-8 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Big three early in the game when Toronto was struggling for offence. Battle got blown by early through the third quarter pretty easily, and also double-guessed himself on a wide-open three, which threw his rhythm off on the shot. Made a beautiful buzzer-beater three on the move to finish out a 34-18 third quarter for the Raptors. Not a terrible game, but not great as well.

Grade – C+

Collin Murray-Boyles

24 minutes, 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3-5 FGA, 1-2 3FG, 3-4 FTA

Good defensive energy early on, especially as a help defender. Had a nice block on the perimeter in the third quarter and then got to the free throw line on a drive in the following possession. He went 1 of 2 from the line but was able to win the rebound back and drill a three. Finished a nice contact layup at the rim in transition. The first half was pure defence, and the offence really picked up in the second half. The defence was great all night, though.

Grade – B+

Colin Castleton 16 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 2-7 FGA, 0-1 3FG, 0-2 FTA Very involved early, winning the jumpball, an offensive rebound and scoring Toronto’s first points off a pick and roll with Jamal Shead. He missed two shots early in the paint, had a poor travel and left the paint wide open on defence, which forced him into a recovery foul. Started the third quarter with a steal and then immediately got called for a push off ensuing an offensive rebound in the following possession. For every positive play, it seemed like Castleton had at least two times more negative plays. Grade – D-

Ja’Kobe Walter 29 minutes, 26 points, 4 rebounds, 0 assists, 7 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 8-16 FGA, 4-11 3FG, 6-7 FTA Played some solid defence early, especially when he got knocked down and somehow got back up in the blink of an eye to force a pass out of a three-point jumpshot. He came back into the game late in the first quarter and drilled a nice sidestep three and forced an offensive foul right after fighting through a pick on defence. His defence was also great, and it picked up even more early in the second half. Got hammered by an elbow from E.J. Liddell, who was involved in both flagrant fouls on a nice drive, and Walter played a nice complete game. Player of the game tonight goes to Walter. Grade- A+

Jamal Shead

27 minutes, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 6-14 FGA, 1-5 3FG, 3-5 FTA

0/3 start beyond the arc. Active hands from the get-go, plus the regular floor general game. He made his first bucket early in the second quarter with a nice push shot. His shot came alive in the third quarter at a time when Toronto really needed it, as the offence was drying up. He carried the load early in the second half and finished on a high.

Grade – A

A.J. Lawson

27 minutes, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 3 turnovers, 5-10 FGA, 2-4 3FG, 7-8 FTA

Lawson had an instant trip to the free throw line and later on finished a nice contact layup at the rim late in the first quarter. He followed it up with nice intensity on defence that almost led to a Raptors steal. The birthday boy did a good job of slicing through Denver’s defence on some nice drives to the rim and also played a heck of a game on the defensive side, too. Runner up for player of the game after Walter.

Grade – A+

Jonathan Mogbo

21 minutes, 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnover, 2-4 FGA, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Rough start as he threw a pass in the stands to a wide open cutting Lawson, got denied at the rim and was getting picked on a bit on defence. He had a better second quarter, though, as his energy shot up with some nice work on the offensive glass. His defence also picked up after a slow start, but Mogbo could’ve had a way better game.

Grade – C

Alijah Martin

8 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnover, 1-4 FGA, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Got on the board with a three-pointer off a second chance. A nice tip-out to AJ Lawson late in the third quarter to get Toronto three points. He followed it up with a nice drive to the rim but missed the dunk unfortunately. He got called for a bad flagrant foul early in the fourth quarter, going for a fifty-fifty ball and then got a technical foul when Liddell charged at him and got into his face when he was defending himself. A very quiet first half, better second half, but he didn’t play much.

Grade – C-

Ulrich Chomche

18 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 0 steals, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3-4 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FTA

Some solid defensive energy and a nice putback late in the first quarter. He forced a bad shot in the first half, but that was pretty much the only negative from Chomche. He did a great job of protecting the rim in the second half. He blocked a shot late in the fourth quarter, ran the floor and dropped a beautiful dime to CMB. Could he win the backup role for the Raptors when the regular season comes around?

Grade – A+

Chucky Hepburn

13 minutes, 3 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 1-6 FGA, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Quick three of the bench. After his first make, he wasn’t able to knock a shot down, but he stayed locked in on defence. Commited a horrible foul on defence on a fastbreak early in the fourth quarter when he had no chance of making a play. Not too many minutes out there, but he didn’t do much with what he was given.

Grade – C-