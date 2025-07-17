Gameday: Raptors, Warriors, July 17

It’s time to see if Toronto can fulfill their destiny and finish the four placement games as undefeated as the Raptors came into the Summer League as one of the favourites to win the whole thing. The final task at hand? The Golden State Warriors.

Toronto comes into the game with a perfect three wins to zero losses and is coming off a thrilling win against the Denver Nuggets, where the game went down to the wire. The ESPN commentators were raving about Toronto’s defensive intensity as they forced Denver into 24 turnovers. Some individuals who had great performances were Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and A.J. Lawson. The three Raptors led the team in scoring, but the great part about it was that they were also locked in on defence. As for the ones that struggled, don’t be surprised if Colin Castleton is out of the starting lineup tonight, as he’s struggled in the summer, and the game against Denver quite possibly was the worst performance yet. Jamison Battle also didn’t have the greatest game and isn’t having a terrible tournament so far, but a lot of people have higher expectations for the second-year pro. Jonathan Mogbo also had a quiet game against the Nuggets, so we’ll see if he can rebound.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they’re coming into the showdown with two wins and one loss. They’re coming off a 96-84 win against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re currently on a two-game win streak, as prior to the Grizzlies game, they also beat the Utah Jazz 103-93. Their first game was a tough one as they got completely blown out by the Portland Trail Blazers 106-73. As for their roster, there are a few players with NBA experience, but none of them are rotation players like the Raptors. Jules Bernard has one year of experience during the 2023/24 season with the Washington Wizards, as he featured in 19 games, playing 7.8 minutes only. Marquese Bolden is tied for the most experienced player out of the bunch as he made his NBA debut back during the 2019/20 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He last played during the 2023/24 season with the Charlotte Hornets, playing in nine games and averaging 13.1 minutes. Isaiah Mobley also has three years of experience and is the brother of Cavaliers superstar Evan Mobley. It’s no surprise that he got his first crack at the NBA with the Cavs during the 2022/23 season and actually featured in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Their last player with NBA experience is Jackson Rowe. The Toronto native averaged 8.7 minutes per game over 6 games last season for the Warriors and is the only veteran who started in their last summer league game against the Grizzlies. As for the drafted rookies, the Warriors only had one pick during the 2025 draft, which turned out to be Koby Brea via the 41st pick, but they ended up trading him to the Phoenix Suns. They did, however, acquire two rookies via trade shortly after that, as they received Alex Toohey from the Suns with the 52nd pick. After that, they ended up with Will Richard, who was acquired from the Grizzlies via the 56th pick.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Collin Murray-Boyles

C: Ulrich Chomche

Golden State Warriors

PG: Jaden Shackelford

SG: Chris Manon

SF: Will Richard

PF: Jackson Rowe

C: Alex Toohey

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Golden State Warriors +8.5 (-105) +330 O 186.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors -8.5 (-115) -450 U 186.5 (-110)

*Odds as of July 17, 12:00 am ET*

