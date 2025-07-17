The Raptors Young Guns are Dominating Summer League – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath cover the Raptors undefeated run in Summer League + analyze the players.

More on CMB:

“Murray-Boyles created 9 extra possessions for the Raptors through stocks and offensive rebounds. Of course some of that comes as a result of his quick feet and strong stance, but the lion share came from his bothersome, pestering, massive mitts. His hands get onto everything, in everywhere, and bother everyone. His hand to hand combat should be one of the most compelling features of his game over his career as he’s poised to win 90% of the grapples he gets into. Think about how the Thunder cover space, harass players, and wrestle the ball away- Murray-Boyles is like that. A true ball winner.”

More on Ja’Kobe Walter:

“The backcourt defenders for Toronto were pressuring the ball as if their lives depended on it, notably Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead, and Chucky Hepburn, amongst others. They didn’t let Denver ball handlers get anything easy, and they were chest-to-chest with them more often than not. This uber aggressive style did lead to the occasional open triple after Denver moved the ball, but the turnovers they forced made it worth it in the end. Walter finished with a staggering 7 steals as a result of this style of defense.”

More on Ulrich Chomche:

“Chomche was a really fun watch for the second game in a row. It’s not just that he was about as good at performing scheme as Castleton was, but he was flat out far more effective. His size and mobility really does overwhelm the less skilled bigs and smaller guards of Summer League. There’s a lot to iron out in his game, but he’s so young, and he makes plays. The Raptors paid about a million bucks to take a swing on him, and considering where he was plucked, I think the early returns and his projected development curve looks very strong right now. He also made a couple high-low passes, which every big has to be able to do. Very happy with how he’s played so far, and I’m left to wonder how long the Raptors expect to wait before trying him out for an extended stretch as a backup big at the NBA level. I wouldn’t bet on him having some run to start to the regular season, but it’s not out of the question. Especially since the Raptors like to give guys a shot before the 905 season kicks off. He’s done really well so far.”

