Quick Reaction: Raptors 81, Warriors 69

Jamison Battle

23 minutes, 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers, 4-8 FGA, 1-5 3FG, 2-2 FTA

Involved early with a rebound, nice push up the court with pace in transition that led to an assist. Had a good half with some nice finishes at the rim aswell as playing great defence. Brilliant work on the glass tonight too which was very handy as both the Raptors bigs were struggling tonight. Box score is nothing flashy, but this was his best game of the summer league so far.

Grade – B+

Collin Murray-Boyles

25 minutes, 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 8-13 FGA, 1-3 3FG, 3-4 FTA

Scored the team’s first bucket after taking a while to get on the board last game. Carried the offence in the first half as Toronto hit a long scoring dry spell lasting from late in the first quarter all the way to midway through the second quarter. He scored in a variety of ways, with a three, multiple scores off second chance rebounds of his own and at the free throw line. Easily his best summer league game as you can tell by the box score but once again his defence was also spectacular. Player of the game.

Grade – A+

Colin Castleton

9 minutes, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 1 turnovers, 1-3 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-1 FTA

Started with a bad pass that was picked off. Also picked up three quick fouls. The bad news got even worse for Castleton as he missed two absolute bunnies at the rim late in the second quarter. If that wasn’t bad enough, Chomche ended up starting the second half in his place. It seemed that his luck turned, though, as Chomche wasn’t looking great out there, which allowed him back in the game quickly and he was able to finish at the rim right away as soon as he entered the game. But once again, Castleton had a terrible travel where he picked up his dribble and tried to start his dribble afterwards, which led to a Raptors turnover. That was it for his night as he got a quick call to the bench after that. Castleton finished last season strong with the Raptors but has had a rough summer league campaign.

Grade – F

Ja’Kobe Walter

26 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnover, 1-11 FGA, 1-9 3FG, 4-5 FTA

Poor start from the field. Started the second half with a circus three to beat the buzzer. Walter’s defence once again picked up in the second half as he played amazing defence to force an eight-second violation call and then drew a charge moments later. The Warriors kind of got under Walter’s skin, though, as he picked up a technical foul for talking smack and then picked up a flopping call at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Poor offensive showing after his best offensive showing two nights ago, but the defence was great.

Grade – C

Jamal Shead

23 minutes, 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 1-9 FGA, 0-5 3FG, 6-6 FTA

Good hustle to get back on defence early on that led to a free steal due to a bad Warriors outlet pass. Some poor turnovers again, though, as sometimes he tries to make some difficult passes fit in tight areas. Unlucky on his two first three pointers as they both rimmed out. Just like the Nuggets game he started coming alive a bit offensively in the second half mostly at the free throw line but his defence was solid.

Grade – C-

A.J. Lawson

25 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 4-12 FGA, 2-8 3FG, 2-2 FTA

Instant three off the bench. Picked off two passes in his first shift, which were the majority of his steals. After a quick start, he struggled for the rest of the half with a few misses and turnovers. Had a beautiful transition dish to CMB late in the third quarter where he pushed the ball up himself. Like a lot of the team, his offence was struggling, but defensively the energy was there all night long and to be fair his offence picked up in the second half.

Grade – B-

Jonathan Mogbo

Late scratch due to injury.

Alijah Martin

21 minutes, 13 points, 7 rebounds, 0 assists, 2 steals, 0 block, 0 turnovers, 4-10 FGA, 0-2 3FG, 5-5 FTA

Had a nice and one finish at the rim early on during his first shift. Crazy stat of the night, Martin has missed a dunk in two straight games, although to be fair, this one was a tougher finish off of a Lawson lob in transition. He did a good job of rebounding from that, though, as his defence was great and still chipped in offensively, mainly at the free throw line.

Grade – B

Ulrich Chomche

24 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 2-6 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FTA

Bad miss at the rim for his first shot of the game, and his rim protection was missing early on as he was way out of possession on two plays that led to easy Warriors finishes. Much better second shift as he was able to get on the board and win Toronto multiple extra possessions on offence when the offence was as dry as the Vegas desert. Although he had a brief moment of good play, he missed another bunny at the rim right before the end of the first half and fumbled two dimes that could’ve led to easy finishes at the rim to start the second half. Probably his worst game of the summer league campaign as he looked lost on defence multiple times and forced a few bad shots.

Grade – D

Chucky Hepburn

16 minutes, 0 points, 0 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 0-3 FGA, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Good defensive work. Nice dish to CMB midway through the fourth quarter that led him to an easy slam. Followed it up with a steal and dish to Lawson in transition. Not a great box score game, especially with zero points, but he played a Jamal Shead esque game with clamps and a great floor general game. Also sign me up for a point guard whos going to lead the team, play defence and have zero turnovers.

Grade – B+

Tyreke Key

6 minutes, 0 points, 0 rebounds, 1 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 0-2 FGA, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Instant steal off the bench. Took a huge charge to stop a Warriors fast break. That was it for his first brief shift; he came on late in the game during garbage time and was asked to pick up a Warrior ball handler full court right away.

Grade – C

Jarkel Joiner

1 minute, 1 point, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 0–0 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FTA

Garbage time.

Grade – N/A

Cliffor Omoruyi

1 minute, 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers, 0–0 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Garbage time, a very nice block though.

Grade – N/A

Tyson Degenhart

1 minute, 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 0–0 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Garbage time.

Grade – N/A

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones

1 minute, 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers, 0–0 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Garbage time.

Grade – N/A