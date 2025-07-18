Toronto Raptors qualify for Summer League playoffs, clinch top seed

Toronto has a chance to win it all down in Las Vegas.

The Toronto Raptors have qualified for the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League playoffs and have clinched the top seed.

With a perfect 4-0 record and +63 point differential, Toronto claims the top spot, followed by three other 4-0 squads, in the Oklahoma City Thunder (+59), Charlotte Hornets (+51), and the Sacramento Kings (+46). These four teams will make up the Summer League playoffs that will take place, beginning with the semifinals on July 19, followed by the championship on July 20.

The playoff bracket is as follows:

Raptors (No.1 seed) vs. Kings (No.4 seed) – 4:00 pm ET July 19

Thunder (No.2 seed) vs Hornets (No.3 seed) – 6:00 pm ET July 19

Championship – 10:00 pm ET July 20

2025 Summer League playoff bracket:



Raptors (1) vs Kings (4): 4:00 pm ET July 19

Thunder (2) vs Hornets (3) 6:00 pm ET July 19

Championship game: 10:00 pm ET July 20 https://t.co/fmgx9W04gA — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) July 18, 2025

Toronto got here after defeating the Chicago Bulls 116-72, taking down the Orlando Magic 89-86, beating the Denver Nuggets 101-97, all before capping it off with a victory over the Golden State Warriors 81-69.

Across those four games, the Raptors established themselves defensively, forcing 114 turnovers throughout Summer League. It’s the first time Toronto finds itself in the Las Vegas playoffs, and of course, will be in search of the franchise’s first summer skirmish win.