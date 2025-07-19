Quick Reaction: Kings 98, Raptors 88

The Toronto Raptors fell to the Sacramento Kings 98-88, failing to advance to the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League championship.

The Kings will now go on to face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets, with the final being played at 10:00 pm ET on July 20.

Note: AJ Lawson (bilateral hip adductor strain) did not play

Jamal Shead

30 minutes, 24 points, 12 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steals, 0 blocks, 5 turnovers, 9-16 FGA, 2-6 3FG, 4-4 FTA

Shead’s relentlessness and physicality at the point of attack defensively were front and centre all day, but it was the offence that was needed from Shead in this one, and he delivered. Shead all afternoon, got to the basket and dished effectively, leading the team in points and assists. He was easily Toronto’s best player.

Grade – A+

Ja’Kobe Walter

27 minutes, 19 points, 1 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 5-12 FGA, 3-10 3FG, 6-6 FTA

After going 1-for-9 from distance in their last contest against the Golden State Warriors, Walter hit back-to-back threes in the first quarter to keep Toronto in it early, scoring 10 of Toronto’s 16 first-quarter points. Walter was aggressive offensively and defensively all night, as he also got the Nique Clifford assignment, holding him in check all afternoon before fouling out.

Grade – A

Jamison Battle

28 minutes, 10 points, 0 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnovers, 4-8 FGA, 2-5 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Battle was quite effective and efficient offensively in this one and was one of Toronto’s best options on that end of the floor. The sophomore hit shots off movement, had some nice cuts, and even finished at the basket a couple of times. As he has all summer, he also slid his feet well and was physical on defence.

Grade – B

Alijah Martin

25 minutes, 10 points, 1 assists, 1 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 blocks, 1 turnovers, 2-6 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Martin’s physicality and point of attack defence shined through for Toronto’s 39th overall pick. He forced ball handlers to be uncomfortable all night and genuinely held Toronto in the game at points because of it.

Grade – B

Collin Murray-Boyles

23 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 0 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2-5 FGA, 0-2 3FG, 0-2 FTA

After a stellar performance to help get Toronto to the semifinal, including a game-high 20 points against the Golden State Warriors, the ninth overall pick got into foul trouble early. He was still able to make an impact defensively with a couple of big-time blocks, but the offensive production wasn’t there in this one, however.

Grade – C+

Jonathan Mogbo

24 minutes, 7 points, 1 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 blocks, 1 turnovers, 3-5 FGA, 0-1 3FG, 1-4 FTA

Mogbo missed the last game with a right-hand sprain but made his return in this one, coming off the bench. He was active defensively both on and off the ball, as his athleticism and defensive acumen were greatly welcomed back. He wasn’t much of a factor offensively, though, and did get into foul trouble.

Grade – C+

Chucky Hepburn

9 minutes, 8 points, 0 assists, 1 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 2 turnovers, 1-4 FGA, 1-3 3FG, 5-6 FTA

Hepburn, as he has been all summer, was annoying for opposing ball handlers defensively. While he brings poise to the point guard position, he struggled to hit shots off the dribble, but he did get to the line, effectively nailing 5-of-6 shots from the charity stripe.

Grade – C

Colin Castleton

7 minutes, 2 points, 0 assists, 4 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 0 turnovers, 1-1 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Castleton was dropped to the bench for this one and was fine in the few minutes he played. As always, he hit the boards with a passion and utilized his 7-foot-4 wingspan to his advantage defensively, though he didn’t impact the game much on offence.

Grade – C

Ulrich Chomche

16 minutes, 0 points, 0 assists, 7 rebounds, 0 steals, 0 blocks, 3 turnovers, 0-3 FGA, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FTA

Getting his first start of the summer, Chomche overall wasn’t very impactful before fouling out. In his worst game of Summer League, the 19-year-old failed to do anything offensively, registering zero points, though he did deter some shot attempts at the rim. Overall, it’s been nice to see the 2024 second-round pick back on the court after suffering a proximal MCL tear in his right knee in mid-February, ending his season.

Grade – D

Jarkel Joiner, Clifford Omoruyi, Tyreke Key, Quincy Guerrier, and Tyson Degenhart all played but checked in for five minutes or less.