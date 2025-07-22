Toronto Raptors preseason schedule announced

The Toronto Raptors preseason schedule has been revealed, along with their plans for training camp. For the first time ever, training camp will be held in Alberta, more specifically at the University of Calgary.

Although training camp will be in Alberta, media day will be held in Toronto like usual on September 29th. Fans will have an opportunity to see the team practice in Calgary on October 3rd.

After training camp the NBA pre season will begin and for Toronto it kicks off in Vancouver this season. On October 6th, the Toronto Raptors will face off against the Denver Nuggets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. This will give the Vancouver locals a chance to see some of their favorite players in the flesh. This is the seventh time that the team will hold a preseason game in Vancouver. It’s nice to have a team that represents an entire country play in other parts of that country.

After this the preseason rolls on with a trip to Sacramento to battle against the Kings on October 8th, two home games against the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets on October 10th and October 17th, and two road games against Boston and the Washington Wizards on October 12th and October 15th.