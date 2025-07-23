AJ Lawson deserves his shot

The hometown kid has proven he's an NBA player. But will it be on the Raptors?

From the moment AJ Lawson signed with the Toronto Raptors, it was an extraordinary story. The hometown kid who worked his way through the CEBL and the G League, bouncing around from team to team, was finally going to fulfil his dream of playing for the Toronto Raptors.

It’s now more than just a story, though.

Lawson was a G-League All Star last season (not due to a fan vote, unlike in years past with Markquis Nowell; Lawson was simply outstanding), averaging 19 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes per night for the 905 last season. When the Raptors pulled the plug at the tail end of last season, Lawson took the opportunity by the horns, putting up impressive performances and parlaying that into a multi-year deal with the Raptors, albeit on non-guaranteed money.

He entered the Summer League with the Raptors as a wily veteran fighting for the final roster spot on the team, having played in Las Vegas four times previously. With the roster all but set, Lawson had an uphill battle to make noise and prove that he’s deserving of a spot.

Well, he dominated.

He was clearly Toronto’s most impactful player. Lawson averaged 15.8 points on 67.6-percent true shooting through four games for the Summer Raptors off the bench. He would come into games and provide an instant spark offensively for a team that sorely lacked shot creation. It was evident just how much they missed his scoring punch in their loss to the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League Semifinals. His combination of off-ball scoring, ball-handling, finishing, and transition play makes him a truly dynamic offensive weapon.

But that was somewhat expected. Through multiple Summer League stints and his time in the G League, Lawson has proven that this level of competition, at least offensively, is a place he can dominate. Been there, done that.

What really shined was his defense.

Lawson bought into the Raptors’ identity on that end, applying ball pressure, picking up full court, hounding ball handlers, and using his speed off the ball to shoot the gap in passing lanes for steals and deflections. In just four games, Lawson racked up 10 steals and blocks, ranking fourth on a team that was full of dogs.

This was quite the revelation. Lawson, for all his talents offensively, hasn’t been a defensive stopper throughout his career, but maybe, just maybe, this was the turning point.

All of this doesn’t mean Lawson will one day become an All-Defense level player. But when you’re battling for a roster spot in the NBA, it’s important to be able to showcase you can play both sides of the floor. At the very least, Lawson has shown that he has the potential to do that, all while excelling in the departments where he already thrived as a scorer and shooter.

That type of player is worthy of a roster spot.

That said, the Raptors are undoubtedly crowded at his position. Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, Ochai Agbaji, and Alijah Martin fill up all the rotation minutes available in the “Off-Ball Wing” department, and it’s hard to see Toronto investing in that archetype even more with Lawson. Even from Lawson’s camp’s perspective, maybe there won’t be enough minutes and opportunity in Toronto for this to even be worthwhile for him. The team does not have as much invested in him as it does in others, not like costly trades (Agbaji) or used draft picks (Dick, Walter). It is an uphill battle for Lawson.

Still, this is something the Raptors and Lawson need to consider. He will be in training camp in October, battling for that final roster spot, and his contract doesn’t guarantee anything until January 10th. So he can make the roster without it having any financial implications on their cap sheet.

Perhaps that doesn’t matter. There are further benefits to Lawson beyond his relative inexpensive contract. He’s simply a good player. And Lawson’s buy-in over the last nine months, working his way through the 905, the Raptors’ tankathon, and the Summer League, has been nothing short of exemplary in terms of development. These are the types for which stories the Raptors, who pride themselves on internal development, have become known. Passing up on the opportunity to sign a homegrown talent who has shown a willingness to grow could become a costly mistake if Lawson gets an opportunity elsewhere and excels.

But even if it’s not the Raptors; even if the team decides against retaining him with their final roster spot, one thing has become abundantly clear:

Lawson is an NBA player. Whether it ends up with the Raptors or elsewhere, he’s earned his shot.