What we learned about the Toronto Raptors at Summer League

The Raptors came up just short down in Las Vegas. Here's what we learned.

Even though the Toronto Raptors came up just short in Las Vegas at Summer League, falling in the semifinals to the Sacramento Kings 98-88, it was intriguing to see the young guns get some extended run.

What happens in Las Vegas usually stays in Vegas, and some of that can apply to Summer League as well. It’s far from an NBA regular-season game, but it’s a nice introduction to the incoming rookies and possible improvements made by returning players.

Here are three things we learned about the Toronto Raptors at Summer League 2025.

The defence and depth is legit

This group showed out on the defensive end at Summer League, building off the culture that was being established in the latter half of the regular season last year.

Post All-Star break, Toronto put up the second-best defensive rating (109.4), the second-most rebounds per game (47.8), and the eighth-most steals (8.6).

Players like Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ja’Kobe Walter all were impactful defensively in their rookie seasons and continued that trend into the summer, leading arguably the most disruptive defence down in Las Vegas.

Across their five games, the Raptors established themselves on that end of the floor, forcing 133 turnovers and averaging 14.2 steals per game, the best throughout Summer League.

If this is what is largely projected to be the bench unit, can it translate this into NBA games this fall is the million-dollar question?

Collin Murray-Boyles can play

Of course, the overall headliner of the squad was ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles.

His debut was delayed, missing the first game with an adductor strain, but once he hit the hardwood, he was impressive.

Where he was the most imposing was on the defensive end, as his lateral ability, physicality, and strong hands stood out. The 20-year-old averaged 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks, and led the team in rebounding by grabbing 5.5 boards across his four games played.

This matched up with what he did at South Carolina, as he was viewed as one of the best defenders in the 2025 draft class with his near 7-foot-1 wingspan. For context, the Gamecocks had a +18.3 NET rating and a 105.7 defensive rating with Murray-Boyles on, and a 117.8 defensive rating with him off (97th percentile).

Offensively, however, it was pretty inconsistent this summer. But when he was on, he was on.

Murray-Boyles broke out in the game to get the Raptors to the semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, scoring a game-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists. He was Toronto’s only source of offence in that one, and while the shot is still a work in progress (9-for-39 [23.1 per cent] across two years in college), he was able to impact the game.

There’s reason to watch the 905

The Raptors 905 had a resurgence last year to some degree, with talent coming in through the door via the draft and other avenues. The team was really good when the talent was down there, before they all got called up amid injuries in the NBA. That’s when the wheel fell off the 905 wagon.

2025, however, is projected to be another solid team led by a trio of two-way contract players who all impact the game differently. Chucky Hepburn, Alijah Martin, and Ulrich Chomche are projected to be the nucleus of this year’s squad, with the pair of rookie guards expected to terrorize opposing back courts.

At Summer League, both Hepburn and Martin’s on-ball defence was great, with both players being physical and active on that end. Offensively, however, it was a struggle for the most part, especially in the half-court. It’s what both players offer on that end of the floor that is the key, as they have proven themselves defensively at multiple levels.

Martin took nearly 900 3-point attempts across college and hit them at a 36.4 clip (321-for-882), which is more than translatable. Hepburn, in his only season at Louisville last year, averaged career-highs across the board, including points (16.4), assists (5.8), rebounds (3.5), steals (2.4), field goal percentage (43.2), and free throw percentage (84.4).

Both have shown promise offensively in their college days, so seeing them be leaders on the 905 and asked to handle half-court creation will be something to keep an eye on.

Chomche was also much improved and figures to have a more prominent role with the 905 heading into year two. The 19-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks across five games while moving just as smoothly across the floor as he did before suffering his partially torn MCL.

Players who also figure to be on the 905 roster, like Cliff Omoruyi and Tyson Degenhart, were only able to play in garbage time. David Roddy is also expected to be with the 905, although he would need to clear waivers, and the team would have to acquire his G League rights. All three players have reportedly signed Exhibit-10 contracts.

Omoruyi led the Southeastern Conference (SEC) from inside the arc (73.9) last season at Alabama, while also topping the Big Ten in swats (2.9) in his final season at Rutgers. Degenhart played four years at Boise State and improved every year, receiving three straight Mountain West First-Team selections.

These two undrafted rookies and Roddy, who has nearly 170 NBA contests under his belt, plus the three two-ways, are a strong foundation for the 905.