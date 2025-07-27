Toronto Raptors NBA 2K26 player ratings revealed

The newest batch of ratings has dropped for the Toronto Raptors.

With NBA 2k26 set to release in nearly a month, the player ratings for the Toronto Raptors in the newest edition of the iconic hoops video game have been revealed.

While these ratings are subject to change, for now, it’s last year’s trade deadline acquisition, Brandon Ingram, leading the way with an overall rating of 86.

The former New Orleans Pelican is followed by Scottie Barnes, with a rating of 85, then RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl, all boasting ratings of 83. No other player on Toronto was given a rating above 80.

Ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles’ first-ever NBA 2K rating will come in at a 72 overall (fourth-worst on the Raptors), while recent free agent pickup Sandro Mamukelashvili was given a 78 overall (seventh-best).

Rounding out the squad was Toronto’s second-round pick from last season, Ulrich Chomche, who was given a team-low 68 overall.

Here’s the full list of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA 2K26 player ratings:

Note: Alijah Martin and Chucky Hepburn were not given ratings.