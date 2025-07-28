Raptors waive centre Colin Castleton

The Toronto Raptors have waived big man Colin Castleton, the team announced on Monday.

Castleton, 25, had a non guaranteed deal at $2.2 million for the 2025-26 season.

While he was initially considered an option at backup centre, the offseason signing of Sandro Mamukelashvili along with other potential small-ball options in Jonathan Mogbo and ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles made Castleton expendable as a depth centre.

Ulrich Chomche, a 19-year-old still in the early stages of his development as a basketball player, outplayed Castleton at Summer League, both based off counting stats and eye test. Castleton averaged 2.6 points on 33% shooting and added 4.0 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 11.5 minutes per game in Las Vegas. He eventually ceded his starting role to Chomche in the semifinals against the Sacramento Kings.

The six-foot-11 big appeared in 26 NBA games last season for three teams, the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Raptors. He averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebound and 1.1 assists.

Castleton got more opportunity with the Raptors – albeit throughout the tank oriented stretch of their season – getting his only four career NBA starts and averaging 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.7 blocks in 26.2 minutes.

The Raptors remain slightly above the tax line, even without accounting for AJ Lawson’s $2.3 million non-guaranteed deal for the upcoming season.

The Orlando (Osceola) Magic hold Castleton’s G League rights.

Castleton also played for three teams in the G League last year, the Magic, the Memphis Hustle while on a two-way, and in one game with the Raptors 905. He averaged 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks.