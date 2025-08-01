Toronto Raptors sign Olivier Sarr

The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Olivier Sarr, the team announced Friday.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game across 46 career contests with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2021-2024).

Sarr initially signed with the Thunder as an undrafted free agent in October 2021.

The centre missed last season after sustaining a left Achilles tear while playing with the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, in Game 3 of the 2024 G League finals.

Across 53 games with the Blue over the past three seasons, Sarr averaged 11.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.1 stocks.

Collegiately, the Niort, France native spent three seasons at Wake Forest, averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 stocks in a breakout junior season where he was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) third-team and was the runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player.

Sarr would then transfer to Kentucky for his senior season (2020-2021), where he would average 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 stocks, and 1.3 assists while shooting 47.0 per cent from the field, 44.4 per cent from distance (12-for-27), and 79.1 per cent from the free throw line across 25 games.