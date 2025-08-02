George to represent Canada at FIBA AmeriCup

Kyshawn George will suit up for Canada this August.

Washington Wizards wing Kyshawn George is set to represent Canada basketball at the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup, according to the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman.

NEW: Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George will be suiting up for Canada Basketball at the FIBA AmeriCup in August, I’m told.



He’s expected to have a featured role. pic.twitter.com/xCjzxfUdrs — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) July 30, 2025

The 21-year-old averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks in his rookie season with the Wizards after the team selected him 24th overall in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Efficiency-wise, he shot 37.2 per cent from the field, 32.2 per cent from distance, and 75.3 per cent from the free throw line in his debut year.

George played one season at Miami before entering the draft, averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 stocks over 31 games for the Hurricanes. He started as a backup swingman but was promoted to a starter due to injuries.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing was born in Aigle, Switzerland, but qualifies for Canadian citizenship through his father, Deon George, who was born and raised in Montreal.

Canada’s group features Panama, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, with the latter beginning the tournament against the Canadians on Aug. 22. Canada will then face Panama on Aug. 23 and then Puerto Rico on Aug. 25.