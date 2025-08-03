Does Toronto still have any holes to fill in the rotation?

As the 2025/26 season approaches, one key question lingers for the Toronto Raptors: Do they have any glaring holes in their rotation? While the team finished 30-52 last season and didn’t make significant moves in free agency, the situation is more nuanced than it might seem.

For this analysis, we’ll refer to the rotation projections recently outlined by our own Coty Wiles.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Chucky Hepburn*

SG: RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, Alijah Martin*

SF: Brandon Ingram, Ochai Agbaji, Jamison Battle, Garrett Temple

PF: Scottie Barnes, Collin Murray-Boyles, Jonathan Mogbo

C: Jakob Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ulrich Chomche*

Point Guard: Toronto’s point guard situation is solid, with two versatile options at the top. Immanuel Quickley, a sharpshooter, will likely play more off the ball with the addition of Brandon Ingram. Jamal Shead, the more traditional floor general, brings defensive intensity and strong playmaking. Ideally, Quickley would thrive as a sixth man if the Raptors were deeper, but for now, he’ll handle starting duties without issue.

Shooting Guard: RJ Barrett leads the pack after a career year, though his free-throw shooting (63%) remains a point of improvement. Behind him, the promising Gradey Dick showed flashes of brilliance early last season but struggled for touches after BBQ’s return. A move to the bench could allow him to regain his rhythm, especially playing alongside Shead. Sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter also impressed in the Summer League, adding depth to the position.

Small Forward: The Raptors are eager to see Brandon Ingram in action after he was acquired in February, but never suited up. Ingram, a six-time 20+ points-per-game scorer, is expected to be the focal point of the offence and has already stated he expects Toronto to make the playoffs this season. Behind him, Ochai Agbaji had a career year as a reliable 3-and-D player, and Jamison Battle, another intriguing 3-and-D prospect, showed promise in his Summer League performance. With Ingram and solid depth behind him, small forward is one of Toronto’s strongest positions.

Power Forward: Scottie Barnes, entering his fifth season, will remain the starter, though his role will be key. After a season of highs and lows, it will be interesting to see if Barnes returns to his more passive early-career form with more playmaking and defensive duties. The Raptors have solid depth here as well, with Collin Murray-Boyles, the ninth overall pick in the 2025 draft, impressing in Summer League. Jonathan Mogbo, though raw, showed flashes of potential at the end of last season, providing additional depth behind Barnes.

Center: Jakob Poeltl will once again anchor the paint as Toronto’s traditional big man, providing rim protection and finishing off pick-and-rolls. His importance was clear when the Raptors struggled in his absence last season. Behind Poeltl, Sandro Mamukelashvili—who is entering his fifth season and still seeking a breakout—could prove valuable if given more opportunities. His career-high 34-point game against the Knicks in March showcased his potential. However, his spot is not guaranteed, as Ulrich Chomche, a solid defensive presence in the Summer League, may push him for minutes. The center position remains the weakest link in Toronto’s rotation, though recent additions like Olivier Sarr suggest the team is exploring upgrades here.

Final Thoughts: While there are still questions surrounding Toronto’s center position, the team is relatively set across the board. The depth, especially at the wing positions, is strong, and the starting five looks ready to compete. The key to a successful season will come down to player health and consistent performance. If the Raptors can stay healthy and execute, they should be poised for their first winning season since 2021/22.



