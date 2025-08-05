Chris Boucher signs $3.3 million contract with Boston Celtics

With Chris Boucher signing a one-year $3.3 million contract with the Boston Celtics, the last player from the 2019 Raptors championship team is gone. Boucher has played all eight of his seasons with the Toronto Raptors and for the first time since the 2017-18 NBA season, Toronto will not have the services of the french big man.

Throughout his time in Toronto Boucher has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows. He got to be a part of the first title in franchise history, and he stuck around as the team went into rebuild mode as well. He saw his role with the team shrink and grow over the years, and he always handled whatever he was tasked with with grace. Over the years Boucher had grown into somewhat of a fan favorite, often electrifying the crowd with his thunderous slams or slingshot-like triples. Scotiabank Arena was always rocked by one of his signature putback slams.

Raptors commentator Jack Armstrong could be heard hollering “BONJOURRRR” on the call whenever Boucher did something noteworthy. Throughout his Raptors career he averaged 8.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and just under a block per game. Boucher and his slender 6’9” frame consistently galloped on fast breaks, reached into the rafters for blocks, and exerted the maximum amount of effort night in and night out.

Over the past couple of seasons Boucher found his role dwindling more and more with Toronto, signifying that the team would be looking to move on. Boucher is a player who will be remembered fondly by Raptors fans for many years to come.