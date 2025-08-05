Miller to represent Canada at FIBA AmeriCup

Miller is the next Canadian NBA player expected to represent his country.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller is set to represent Canada basketball at the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup, according to the Toronto Star’s Libaan Osman.

From what I’ve heard, Kyshawn George and Leonard Miller are the only Canadian NBA players expected to play at the FIBA AmeriCup.



No Shaedon Sharpe and others. Training camp starts August 11. https://t.co/zPStixfqGS — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) August 5, 2025

Miller joins Washington Wizards wing Kyshawn George on the squad, who will reportedly be the only Canadian NBA players expected to play.

The 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft has played 30 games for the Timberwolves over the past two seasons, averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds across 2.8 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old has spent the majority of his pro career in the G League with Minnesota’s affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Across 57 games with Iowa over the past two seasons, Miller has averaged 21.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 stocks while shooting 50.1 per cent from the field, 35.5 per cent from distance, and 82.8 per cent from the charity stripe.

Before his draft year, Miller played one season with the G League Ignite, averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 stocks.

Canada’s group features Panama, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, with the latter beginning the tournament against the Canadians on Aug. 22. Canada will then face Panama on Aug. 23 and then Puerto Rico on Aug. 25.