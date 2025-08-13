Canadian men upset by Brazil as day one of Globl Jam comes to a close

With players like RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, Zach Edey, Lu Dort, Benn Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and basically all of Canadian basketball under one roof in Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, the under-23 Canadians would come up short, falling to Brazil 85-78 Wednesday night.

The game started physical and fast, with the Brazilian’s trapping at half court off their own makes, while Canada pushed the pace in transition and attacked downhill. They got to the line early and often, ultimately getting out to a 14-5 lead. The rest of the opening frame would favour Brazil however, as they were able to get penetration offensively, and get stops on defence, finishing the first on a 12-2 run and taking the lead 17-16 after one quarter. For Canada, their captain Vasean Allette lead the way in scoring after the first with six points.

To open the second frame, Pacific teammates Elias Ralph and KC Ibekwe hooked up for Canada’s opening points, as the physicality persisted from both ends. The Brazilian’s would continue to push, however, initiating a lot of contact, especially with forward Nathan Mariano who was the best player on the TMU floor. His 16-point first half was capped off by catching a body over Canada’s David Simon, claiming the hoop plus the harm in the process. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward would finish with a game-high 27 points, a game-high 10 rebounds, and a game-high five blocks.

Florida’s Xaivian Lee would try his best to keep the Canadians close, sinking a couple of off-the-dribble three’s while consistently finding teammates for open shots, but they just weren’t falling. Canada would convert at only 22.2 per cent from distance and 33.3 per cent from the field in the first half, finishing the game under 35 per cent in both departments.

Fouling was also one of Canada’s biggest problems early, basically doubling Brazil’s personal foul total, 15-8, at the end of the half.

To end the first half, however, Aden Holloway, who is making his Canada debut, would nail a step back long ball before getting to the line the next time down. The 20-year-old’s mini-burst at the end of the quarter would bring Canada within four, but Mariano would hit a triple at the buzzer to extend Brazil’s lead to 43-36 at the break.

The third quarter started out high-flying, with blocks at the rim coming from both teams in the opening possessions. Brazil would be the first to find twine; however, as a quick 5-0 run would extend the Brazilians’ lead, causing an early Canadian timeout by head coach Dave Smart.

Following that pause in the action, Lee would come out firing. The 21-year-old would nail a three, a nice pull-up middy, and would fight through contact at the rim to convert on an and-one. The Florida Gator would ultimately finish with a team-high 16 points to go along with nine assists and six rebounds.

Lee and Canada would continue to chip away at the lead before Deja Vu would strike. Holloway, once again, put together another five-point burst at the end of the frame to bring Canada close, but again at the buzzer, Mariano would hit a triple as time expired, just like how the second quarter finished, as Brazil would lead 60-52 heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, Holloway would continue to hit shots, as him and Lee would allow Canada to continue to hang around. With seven minutes remaining, Canada trailed 67-60, with 4:42 to go, they trailed 72-66. After eventually cutting the lead to three points late, things would continue not to go in Canada’s favour. Michael Nwoko would take an unsportsmanlike foul, awarding Brazil two free throws and the possession. The Canadians wouldn’t be able to recover from that, ultimately falling 85-78.

Canada will now face the Georgetown Hoyas, representing the USA, who cruised past Japan in the opener of day one, 88-53. Canada will need a win on Thursday in their clash with the Hoyas to keep their gold medal hopes alive.

Key performers:

Canada

Xaivian Lee, 16 points, nine assists, six rebounds.

Aden Holloway, 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, 4-of-8 from distance.

Vasean Allette (C), 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Brazil

Nathan Mariano, 27 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists, 10-for-15 from distance.

Lucas Atauri, 15 points, two assists, 3-for-4 from distance.

Bruno Cardoso, 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal.