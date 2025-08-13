NBA Scouts rank the Raptors prospects

With the Raptors stepping out of the depths of their rebuild (hopefully) after they’ve established their core, at least in part, and restocked the cupboard of prospects, I thought it would be fun to wrangle some of the NBA scouts I know and get them to rank 8 of the Raptors young players: Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and Alijah Martin.

I’m sure you’re here for what the scouts think, not what I think (which you get enough of in all my other work) so I’ll get right into it. By the way, this is a combination of prospect scouts and pro scouts – all of which work in the NBA. Personally, not all the best scouts I know work in the league, but the fact that everyone is part of an NBA organization might help convey how the players are viewed by the league as a whole – but no guarantees of that either.

Also, thanks for the rankings and writeups, fellas.

Collin Murray-Boyles / Highest Ranking (1) / Lowest Ranking (2)

“We would have picked him in a heartbeat if he fell to us. The jump shot is a worry, but not much of one. We saw him as a player that could fit into a wide variety of our lineups and as someone who would fit alongside the types of players we hope to keep drafting. There’s no reason he can’t become an All-Star and even if he doesn’t he’ll probably impact the game that way for a handful of years through his prime. Huge defensive playmaker. Very inventive offensive player. Easiest ranking on this list. He’s fantastic.” – Scout who had him ranked #1

“The jumper is a total mess. It’s not that he’s completely without offensive skills outside of his jump shot, but his relative lack of size makes me wonder how he gets his game off. Especially when I consider who he’ll be playing with. Not sure on the offense at all, but I’m not excited. The defense is really great, though. I couldn’t put him any lower than #2 on here, because his defense is so good that he’ll get a long road of trying to improve his offense and he’ll get a lot of attention from skills coaches. Not to mention he’s a lottery pick, so he’ll have the funds to spend on excellent supplementary coaching and conditioning during the offseason at least.” – Scout who had him ranked #2

2. Gradey Dick / Highest Ranking (1) / Lowest Ranking (4)

“In an NBA that will keep asking 3rd, 4th, 5th options to cycle through more reads, Gradey should be an offensive swiss army knife that helps bend defenses past their breaking points, and should often be the one breaking them. The jumper hasn’t come all the way yet, but lots of guys are a bit slow to come around, especially when they’re forced to take such difficult shots so often. I watched probably 25 Raptors games last year and Gradey is incredibly dynamic. A few things have to click, but I think they’ll all come together around the same time. What he does offensively is going to supercharge lineups for years and years. You and Tre said you though Kon was a better prospect than Gradey, but I actually think Gradey’s better. That’s how much I like him.” – Scout that had him ranked #1

“The defense scares me. I cringe watching him try to swing his foot back and turn his hips. He gets bowled over. How does he survive on that side of the floor? I like the offense, I do, but it’s not a certainty. I’d have Gradey a lot lower than 4 on a lot of teams, but I don’t particularly like the Raptors prospect pool anyway. I don’t know if he’ll be a pro that long unless a lot of things change.” – Scout who had him ranked #4

3. Ja’Kobe Walter / Highest Ranking (2) / Lowest Ranking (5)

“Easy player for a coach to play. Obvious upside. Does his work on defense. Don’t even know what I dislike about his game. You ramble about his lack of handle and creation (sorry man) but I think it has a pretty good chance of coming around. The Raptors aren’t an incredible team in terms of their young guys, even though they’re a young team, but Ja’Kobe could be a starter in the NBA on a good team. I don’t see that much with Gradey. I don’t know who else outside of CMB has that clear potential. Even if he’s not a starter he’ll be good off the bench. Good player.” – Scout who had him ranked #2

“The Raptors made things very easy on him. That roster is so funny. For a coach who plays this egalitarian style with lots of passing, the team really shifted into guys who have very hard jobs and guys who have very easy jobs. I like his pressure on defense, but that’s going to be a dime a dozen by the time he hits his first contract. Don’t really see anything in the way of handle and creation, which is a huge minus for a guard, and I don’t even think he plays well when he gets into the closeout attacking phase of the game. Turns an advantage into a middy. Just another bench guard in the NBA.” – Scout who had him ranked #5

4. Ulrich Chomche / Highest Ranking (2) / Lowest Ranking (8)

“I messaged you after the Raptors grabbed him at the draft and I told you they swiped a legit NBA big under the NBA’s nose. I still feel that way. There’s no reason he can’t have a career like Clint Capela. Whether it’s leaping, covering ground, fluidity, or size in general, he makes so much sense as an NBA center. Sure, the hands need to get better. Sure, he has to read the game better. But, it’s pretty obvious how much that improved in his first year with the Raptors. By the time he’s like 24, he’s going to be a huge part of the Raptors. Pick 57. Silly.” – Scout who had him ranked #2

“Not an NBA player. He’s way behind on so much of the basic reading of the game that allows someone to stay on the floor. Once he leaves the G, or Summer League, and actually gets a full run at the NBA level, you’ll see that his athletic gifts aren’t incredible anymore, and he won’t be able to cover for his mistakes or others.” – Scout who had him ranked #8

5. Jonathan Mogbo / Highest Ranking (3) / Lowest Ranking (7)

“I don’t blame Mogbo for the team he was drafted to. Their main guys don’t help him at all. There’s a few teams that would make Mogbo’s job easy on offense, and he would really elevate any defense he joins. He’s actually special on the perimeter. He’ll probably shoot corner threes eventually. He’ll probably become passable around the rim. He’ll probably end up on a team that can shoot it. And he’ll probably be a fan favorite there. He’ll make it. It just might not be with the Raptors.” – Scout who had him ranked #3

“I don’t know what he can do on offense. I don’t see any reason to be excited about any type of offensive development. How does he justify his spot on the floor there? Offense first league. Defense is coming around a bit, true, but not every team wants to switch all the time. He’s a great switch defender but what happens if the team doesn’t want to do that. I don’t think he’s very impressive as a low-man or off-ball. Don’t understand the fascination. I know you like him, but I don’t see it. College advanced stats don’t always predict success at the next level.” – Scout who had him ranked #7

6. Jamal Shead / Highest Ranking (4) / Lowest Ranking (7)

“So quick. So aggressive. The Raptors and the league are leaning into ball pressure, and Jamal is going to get his shot at being a big part of it while he sorts out his offense. He’s small so, sure, there’s not a lot of layups, but he does get middle. He plays off two a little bit. His jumper isn’t a disaster. I think a quick little guy can still find his way in the league, even if it’s less common nowadays. If there’s a chance, he’s the type of guy who will make it work.” – Scout who had him ranked #4

“Numbers really move people. Just because he collected assists in the offense that creates them for everyone doesn’t mean he’s suddenly a high level bench guard. How many players have we seen get a decent chunk of usage, collect some numbers, and the team + the league see that it’s nowhere near enough. There’s nothing even about his defense that suggests it’s good either. Activity? Forcing moving screen calls? Is that what good point of attack defense is now? He got crushed all year. He’s already 23. He can hit a floater. I just don’t see it. I really don’t see it.” – Scout who had him ranked #7

7. Jamison Battle / Highest Ranking (5) / Lowest Ranking (6)

“Can’t go wrong with size and a sweet stroke. I love shooters who are resistant to slumps. I love shooters who hit no matter what the context is. Battle steps onto the floor and hits jumpers, and he’s big enough to hide on defense while being able to squeeze the floor a bit. Has to introduce movement jumpers to his repertoire and that alone could give him a long career. If he stays as is? He can probably bounce around the NBA for a few years at least.” – Scout who had him ranked #5

“Nothing to get too excited about. Nothing to get too upset about. I like his patience in the lane sometimes. When he attacks a closeout anyway, it’s not like he’s diving in there. His skillset and limited athleticism, I don’t know how he ramps up his game from here. Hoping for him!” – Scout who had him ranked #6

8. Alijah Martin / Highest Ranking (7) / Lowest Ranking (8)

“Does the league want 3 and D guards? Is it a sparse enough role around the league? If so, Martin can hang in and find a path to a full career. He’ll shoot it and he’ll play defense. It just depends how many larger players keep funneling into the league to try and steal his spot.” – Scout who had him ranked #7

“Lots of energy on defense, but I don’t think he’s actually very sharp on that end. He’ll probably hit jumpers. At his size though, unless he actually develops real on-ball strengths, it’s tough to see how he sticks around.” – Scout who had him ranked #8

