Raptors NBA Cup group stage schedule announced

The Toronto Raptors group features the runner-ups and the East's best regular-season team from last year.

30 teams, six groups, one champion, the Toronto Raptors’ schedule for the NBA Cup group stage has been announced.

Canada’s team will be featured in “East Group A,” alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards. All 30 teams were randomly drawn into the groups (three per conference) based on team records from the previous season.

Each team will play one game against each of the four opponents in its group, before the six group winners and one wild card from each conference will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds.

The Raptors open the tournament Oct. 31 at Cleveland before visiting Atlanta on Nov. 7. Toronto will then host Washington on Nov. 21 before finishing group play action on Nov. 26 when Indiana comes north of the border.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Friday, Oct. 31 at Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 vs Washington Wizards 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs Indiana Pacers 7:30 p.m.

Group play games will run for nearly a month from Oct. 31 to Nov. 28, taking place on “Cup Nights.” The quarterfinals will take place from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10 and will take place in NBA team markets. The semifinals (Dec. 13) and the Championship (Dec. 16) will take place in Las Vegas.