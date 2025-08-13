Two for the Future: The Raptors’ Draft Day Success in 2016

The Raptors entered the 2016 NBA Draft riding the momentum of their most successful season in franchise history up to that point. Toronto finished the regular season with a 56–26 record, securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the playoffs, the Raptors opened against the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought seven-game series, ultimately winning Game 7 by a tight 89–84 margin—marking their first-ever Game 7 victory. They followed that up with another gruelling seven-game battle, this time defeating the Miami Heat in emphatic fashion with a 116–89 blowout in Game 7. That playoff run set up a conference finals matchup against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished just one game ahead of Toronto in the regular season.

The series didn’t start well, as the Raptors were blown out in Games 1 and 2 in Cleveland. However, they responded by winning Games 3 and 4 at home, evening the series at 2–2 and surprising many in the process. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers reasserted their dominance, taking the next two games and the series. Despite the exit, this marked Toronto’s first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals and a clear high point for the franchise at the time. It also marked the beginning of LeBron James’ playoff dominance over Toronto—later epitomized by the “LeBronto” moniker during their 2018 matchup.

The Draft: A Franchise-Changing Class

Toronto held two picks in the 2016 NBA Draft, including a rare lottery selection at ninth overall—acquired from the New York Knicks in the Andrea Bargnani trade. That deal sent Bargnani to New York in exchange for Marcus Camby, Quentin Richardson, Steve Novak, the No. 9 pick in this draft, plus second-round picks in 2014 and 2017.

9th Pick – Jakob Poeltl (Utah)

With that lottery pick, Toronto selected center Jakob Poeltl out of Utah. After Bismack Biyombo’s standout playoff performance earned him a lucrative deal with Orlando, the Raptors had a clear need for a backup big. Poeltl stepped into that role, but minutes were limited. He appeared in 54 games as a rookie, averaging just 11.6 minutes, 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game on an efficient 58.3% shooting. Lucas Nogueira, meanwhile, averaged 19.1 minutes over 57 games and was often preferred in the rotation.

While Poeltl’s rookie season didn’t turn heads, he developed steadily year over year. Today, he’s known as a traditional, rim-protecting big man who excels at screen-setting, interior finishing, and rebounding. His current career averages sit at 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 62.7% shooting—highlighting his growth into a reliable starting center.

27th Pick – Pascal Siakam (New Mexico State)

With their own 27th pick, the Raptors struck gold by selecting Pascal Siakam. Toronto had lost starting power forward Luis Scola to the Brooklyn Nets and hoped that newly signed Jared Sullinger could fill the void. However, Sullinger dealt with injuries all season and appeared in just 11 games, opening the door for Siakam to contribute immediately.

The rookie started 38 of his 55 games, averaging 15.6 minutes, 4.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game on 50.2% shooting. Despite being a late first-round pick, he logged more minutes than lottery pick Poeltl, largely due to positional need and Sullinger’s absence. However, after the trade deadline acquisitions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, Siakam faded from the rotation.

Still, his potential was clear. Entering the league as an athletic but raw prospect, Siakam quickly developed his game. Known early for his relentless energy in transition, he has since added a polished mid-range jumper and significantly improved his three-point shooting, reaching a career-best 42.7% this past season during Indiana’s run to the Finals.

Siakam’s career accolades now include:

3× NBA All-Star

2× All-NBA selection

2019 NBA Champion

2018–19 Most Improved Player

2025 Eastern Conference Finals MVP

He has evolved into a versatile forward capable of leading a team on both ends of the floor. Without question, he was the Raptors’ best pick of the 2016 class—and one of the best late-first-round steals in modern draft history.

Notable Names from the 2016 Draft

1st – Ben Simmons (PHI)

2nd – Brandon Ingram (LAL) — now a Raptor

3rd – Jaylen Brown (BOS)

6th – Buddy Hield (NOP)

7th – Jamal Murray (DEN) – Kitchener native

11th – Domantas Sabonis (ORL, later traded to OKC for Ibaka)

19th – Malik Beasley (DEN, via POR)

20th – Caris LeVert (IND, traded to BKN)

29th – Dejounte Murray (SAS)

32nd – Ivica Zubac (LAL) – a second-round steal

36th – Malcolm Brogdon (MIL) – 2017 Rookie of the Year

50th – Georges Niang (IND) – still a solid rotation player