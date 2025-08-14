Can the Raptors win their NBA Cup group?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Samson’s article:

“4. Ulrich Chomche / Highest Ranking (2) / Lowest Ranking (8)‘

“I messaged you after the Raptors grabbed him at the draft and I told you they swiped a legit NBA big under the NBA’s nose. I still feel that way. There’s no reason he can’t have a career like Clint Capela. Whether it’s leaping, covering ground, fluidity, or size in general, he makes so much sense as an NBA center. Sure, the hands need to get better. Sure, he has to read the game better. But, it’s pretty obvious how much that improved in his first year with the Raptors. By the time he’s like 24, he’s going to be a huge part of the Raptors. Pick 57. Silly.” – Scout who had him ranked #2

“Not an NBA player. He’s way behind on so much of the basic reading of the game that allows someone to stay on the floor. Once he leaves the G, or Summer League, and actually gets a full run at the NBA level, you’ll see that his athletic gifts aren’t incredible anymore, and he won’t be able to cover for his mistakes or others.” – Scout who had him ranked #8

5. Jonathan Mogbo / Highest Ranking (3) / Lowest Ranking (7)

“I don’t blame Mogbo for the team he was drafted to. Their main guys don’t help him at all. There’s a few teams that would make Mogbo’s job easy on offense, and he would really elevate any defense he joins. He’s actually special on the perimeter. He’ll probably shoot corner threes eventually. He’ll probably become passable around the rim. He’ll probably end up on a team that can shoot it. And he’ll probably be a fan favorite there. He’ll make it. It just might not be with the Raptors.” – Scout who had him ranked #3

“I don’t know what he can do on offense. I don’t see any reason to be excited about any type of offensive development. How does he justify his spot on the floor there? Offense first league. Defense is coming around a bit, true, but not every team wants to switch all the time. He’s a great switch defender but what happens if the team doesn’t want to do that. I don’t think he’s very impressive as a low-man or off-ball. Don’t understand the fascination. I know you like him, but I don’t see it. College advanced stats don’t always predict success at the next level.” – Scout who had him ranked #7″

Have a blessed day!