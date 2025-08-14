Toronto Raptors 2025-26 Schedule Announced

The NBA has officially released the 2025-26 regular season schedule for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto’s season kicks off against the Atlanta Hawks on October 22nd at 7:30 p.m. Their home opener is against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 24th at 7:30 p.m.

The early section of their schedule will prove to be a challenge for this new iteration of the Toronto Raptors that features Brandon Ingram. Their first six opponents are the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dallas Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. All these teams feature tremendous talent and will no doubt prove troublesome for Toronto, especially because they will be trying to integrate a new player into the system.

Toronto will be featured in two national television games this season. One of them will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 24th, and the other will be against the Chicago Bulls on February 5th.

Toronto will be truly tested during this early portion of the season, and this could be exactly what they need in order to build team chemistry and measure themselves against the league’s best. The Raptors are no strangers to punching up, as they did that time and time again last season. But this season is where they will have to reach that next level if they want this franchise to move in the right direction.