Howell, Canada claim Globl Jam gold medal in win over Texas

In a game where Canada trailed Texas by 11 at one point, Avery Howell and Shy Day-Wilson fuelled the Canadians’ comeback at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Sunday night, taking home the gold with a 72-65 win.

Canada’s U23 Women defeat the US 72-65 in the Gold Medal game 🇨🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/IjdHaWlw5Y — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) August 17, 2025

After Texas, which is representing the USA, claimed a nine-point victory over Canada in group play, it would be the Canadians getting the last laugh in the final game of Globl Jam 2025.

After a strong close to the first quarter by the Americans, courtesy of a 9-5 run, Texas carried that momentum throughout the second frame, eventually holding a 39-33 lead at halftime.

Then the Canadians turned it on.

Canada outscored Texas 13-5 in the final five minutes of the third quarter, before Day-Wilson’s 11 fourth-quarter points would put the Canadians over the top to claim their second Globl Jam gold medal in the tournament’s three-year history.

”We talked at halftime about giving up 39 in the first half, and we felt we had to hold them under 30,” said Canada head coach Carly Clarke.

“In the second half, we held them to 26, and felt that would give us a chance to win. So, we made a couple of adjustments defensively, but just really locked in that way. We were able to just focus possession by possession, try and put some stops and scores together.”

Crowned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Howell, was fantastic. The Washington sophomore finished with a game-high 24 points, to go along with seven rebounds and one assist, while going a perfect 6-for-6 from deep.

”I think our team has faced a lot of adversity, and we obviously lost to them the other night, so I think it was about knowing where we needed to make adjustments for their talent,” Howell said.

“They have a lot of great players, so it was just about making adjustments coming into this game, and then also on the fly at halftime. We were down six coming out; that third quarter was really important for us.”

“Everybody played a crucial role. We had some foul trouble, but everybody stepped up and did what we needed them to do today.”

Howell’s clean jumper was on display all week long, finishing the tournament at 71.4 per cent from deep (20-for-28) while averaging 21.5 points per game, earning MVP honours.

“That’s kind of crazy. I was just letting it fly, and it was on my side. I’ve put in a lot of work on that, so it feels good to see it pay off and hit those shots. But I knew that’s what my team needed from me tonight, and if I have any space, I’m gonna let it go.”

Canada finishes the week with a 3-1 record, claiming victories over all the teams that attended in Toronto.

Key performers:

Canada

Avery Howell, 24 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and 6-for-6 from distance.

Shy Day-Wilson, 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Tara Wallack, nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

USA

Breya Cunningham, 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Madison Booker, 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Rori Harmon, 10 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals.