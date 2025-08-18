Raptors elevate Bobby Webster to Head of Basketball Operations

After parting ways with Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors faced a significant void at the top of their basketball operations hierarchy.

Following an extended search, the organization ultimately looked inward, promoting Bobby Webster—Ujiri’s first hire back in 2013—to take over as head of basketball operations.

Webster’s NBA journey began in 2006 when he joined the league office. By 2011, he was a key member of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement team during the lockout-shortened 2011–12 season. A year later, he transitioned to team operations, joining the Toronto Raptors as Vice President of Basketball Management and Strategy. He quickly climbed the ranks, becoming assistant general manager, and in June 2017, he replaced Jeff Weltman as general manager—setting a league record as the youngest GM in NBA history at age 32.

Though the announcement came late in the offseason—typically a critical window for draft preparation and free agency—the Raptors’ internal continuity made the transition seamless. By elevating Webster, who now oversees both GM and president duties, the team avoided the turbulence usually associated with leadership changes.

While no longer holding the GM title in name, Webster will continue to perform those responsibilities, with the organization opting not to appoint a new general manager at this time.