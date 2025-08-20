Five can’t-miss Raptors games on the 2025-26 schedule

The most intriguing games on Toronto's calendar for the upcoming season.

With the 2025-26 NBA schedule now released, there are a couple of games for the Toronto Raptors that stand out amongst the rest.

The Toronto Raptors 2025-2026 schedule pic.twitter.com/CGDIX7l6vQ — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) August 14, 2025

After going 30-52 last season, which sank the Raptors to seventh-worst in the association, there wasn’t much to look forward to throughout the year outside of those lottery balls.

With a new season nearly two months away now, it brings new hope and optimism, with expectations higher in Toronto than they have been in a couple of years.

With more intrigue in a fresh season, here are five can’t-miss games on the Raptors’ 2025-26 schedule.

Oct. 22 @ Atlanta Hawks

Of course, you have to start with the season opener, as it’s what everyone is counting down towards.

This year’s season-opening game is a bit different, however, as Toronto will hit the road. It will be the first time since 2011 that the Dinos won’t start a season north of the border, and only the seventh time in the franchise’s 31-year history.

The Hawks also have talented players to tune in and watch for, including all-star guard Trae Young, the newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, and Canadians Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Caleb Houstan.

Oct. 24 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

With Canada’s team on the road to start the season, that means the first time fans will get to see the new look Raptors live at Scotiabank Arena will be two days later, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The home opener always has a special feel to it, and with a special player on the other side, a freak even, in Giannis Antetokounmpo, it only amplifies that adulation.

It will be the first time fans can see Brandon Ingram play in a Raptors jersey in person, while also watching former Raptor Gary Trent Jr., who is expected to have a semi-prominent role with Milwaukee this season.

Dec.7 vs. Boston Celtics

Any game at home against the Boston Celtics is noteworthy, but this one will be especially special, as it will be Chris Boucher’s homecoming after moving to Boston in free agency.

The last remaining player from Toronto’s 2019 championship team, the Montreal-raised forward is the Raptors’ all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, 3-pointers, games and minutes played off the bench. He has cemented his Raptors legacy, and some sort of tribute should be in order, making it a can’t-miss moment.

Jan.25 @ Oklahoma City Thunder

This game’s inclusion on the list should be self-explanatory.

It will be the first matchup for the Raptors against the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, who feature some elite Canadians.

The best, of course, is Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 27-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons in NBA history, with a Most Valuable Player award and Larry O’Brien trophy sitting at home.

Canadian national team member and defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort is also a big piece, as the Montreal native, along with former Raptor Branden Carlson, adds to the intrigue in this one.

Mar.11 @ New Orleans Pelicans

Any sort of revenge game should be circled, and Brandon Ingram’s first game against the New Orleans Pelicans should be as well.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old spent the last six years in New Orleans, the first of which he claimed his one and only all-star appearance. The former Most Improved Player was acquired by Toronto at last year’s deadline in exchange for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, and a couple of picks.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward only appeared in 18 games last season and is yet to suit up for Toronto after dealing with an ankle sprain. In his limited playing time, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from distance.

Similar to Boucher, there should be some sort of tribute for Ingram that is must see.