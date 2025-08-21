The Raptors are ready for the future

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

On Webster’s news:

“Webster’s NBA journey began in 2006 when he joined the league office. By 2011, he was a key member of the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement team during the lockout-shortened 2011–12 season. A year later, he transitioned to team operations, joining the Toronto Raptors as Vice President of Basketball Management and Strategy. He quickly climbed the ranks, becoming assistant general manager, and in June 2017, he replaced Jeff Weltman as general manager—setting a league record as the youngest GM in NBA history at age 32.

Though the announcement came late in the offseason—typically a critical window for draft preparation and free agency—the Raptors’ internal continuity made the transition seamless. By elevating Webster, who now oversees both GM and president duties, the team avoided the turbulence usually associated with leadership changes.”

On the Raptors schedule:

“Through the first quarter of the upcoming season, Toronto is set to play eleven teams that, between their record last year and their over/under for the upcoming season (via Betway) average a record above .500. This includes all three of its games against the Eastern Conference favourite Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another four of the Raptors first-quarter games are against teams that come in just under .500 by this measure like the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers. All three of these groups could easily jump into playoff contention. The Spurs in particular are a candidate to far outperform even their 43.5 win over/under.

That leaves five of Toronto’s first 20 games against true bottom-feeders in the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. One of the Raptors’ season-high five game road trips also comes during this initial stretch.”

