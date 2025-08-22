Why is American media low on these Raptors?

An excerpt from Samson & Louis’ upcoming podcast episode, focusing on how the Raptors are viewed differently south of the border.

Without getting into all of the “they don’t like Canada” type reasons, Samson & Louis discuss why the Raptors are viewed so differently out of market. A bigger disparity than either of the fellas can remember in their time covering the team.

Whether it’s Louis highlighting the growing distaste for “treadmill teams” that makes most national media, or international media in this case, scoff at any team that’s relatively close to the middle; or whether it’s Samson highlighting the growing complexities in teambuilding, and by extension, team success – there’s reason to believe these Raptors can outpace outside expectations. Maybe most importantly, they want to. They’re paying for a team that will win games, and they don’t plan on giving any up – which is different than it has been in the past.

From Louis’ piece on Ingram:

“An innovative head coach of the Toronto Raptors is trying to win around the edges by hacking the possession game. The front office turns roster imbalance into a supposed strength, doubling down on length and strength and defensive structure while shrugging at the need for individual creation. The point guard is a shooting specialist who perhaps is limited at driving and creating for others, at least when compared to other starting point guards around the league. Positions 2-4 are versatile defenders yet limited when it comes to shooting. There is certainly no shooting from the center spot.

If this description reminds you of either the current Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, or the last era of the Raptors, led by Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, you’re right. The Raptors are innovating backwards, in the big picture rebuilding the last iteration of the team. Not in the details, but certainly in the strengths and weaknesses.”

Enjoy the short video, and stay tuned for when the podcast drops on Saturday.

Have a blessed day.