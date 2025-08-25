Did the Raptors do enough? Recapping the offseason w/ Samson & Louis

Samson Folk & Louis Zatzman congregate to discuss the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Louis’ piece on Ingram:

“An innovative head coach of the Toronto Raptors is trying to win around the edges by hacking the possession game. The front office turns roster imbalance into a supposed strength, doubling down on length and strength and defensive structure while shrugging at the need for individual creation. The point guard is a shooting specialist who perhaps is limited at driving and creating for others, at least when compared to other starting point guards around the league. Positions 2-4 are versatile defenders yet limited when it comes to shooting. There is certainly no shooting from the center spot.

If this description reminds you of either the current Raptors, led by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, or the last era of the Raptors, led by Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, you’re right. The Raptors are innovating backwards, in the big picture rebuilding the last iteration of the team. Not in the details, but certainly in the strengths and weaknesses.”

Here’s more on CMB’s game, from Samson:

“By the time the first half had wrapped up, CMB was leading the Raptors in points, rebounds, steals, and should’ve been in assists if not for shoddy shot-making by the roster around him. He was ever present defensively, popping up in the lane to play goalie against would be drivers, stepping out on ball handlers above the break to act as a guardrail; and overwhelming whatever offensive player had the bad luck of stumbling into his midst. He jumpstarted a lot of possessions after rebounds — his hands operating as if they were giant hooks with super glue attached to them — and must have collected nearly 10 deflections in his first 12 minutes of play. That’s a lot of the stuff we expected, and a continuation of his first two games.”

Have a blessed day.