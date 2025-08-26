Scottie Barnes and the balancing act: scoring less to do more

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Welcome to a brand-new series here at Raptors Republic. With the season reviews behind us, it’s time to look forward—player by player—as we gear up for the 2025-26 NBA season. And there’s no better place to start than with the face of the franchise: Scottie Barnes.

The former fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft enters his fifth NBA season still shy of his 25th birthday (August 1), and with a career arc that continues to fascinate. Last season was a bit of a roller coaster for Barnes, as he stepped into the role of Toronto’s number one offensive option for the first time. He averaged a career-high 16.4 field goal attempts per game, but the increased volume came at a cost—his efficiency dropped to a career-low 44.6% from the field and just 27.1% from three, both slight dips from his previous lows in his sophomore season. He also matched his career high in turnovers at 2.8 per game.

But it wasn’t all bad. Barnes posted career highs in several key categories, including free throw attempts (4.6 per game), defensive rebounds (6.0), steals (1.4), and a career-low in personal fouls (1.7), showing growth in areas that often get overlooked.

Injuries once again limited his availability—he played just 65 games, missing significant time early in the season. Still, Barnes made a strong impact when he was on the court. During Toronto’s impressive 10-5 run in March 2025 (one of only two winning months all year), he was nominated for Defensive Player of the Month, alongside Coach Darko Rajaković and rookie Jamal Shead in their respective categories. While he ultimately lost to Dyson Daniels—a breakout star for Atlanta and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year—the nomination speaks volumes about Barnes’ impact.

Looking ahead, the key to unlocking Barnes’ best version might lie in him not being the focal point of the offence. While some fans were frustrated by his passive play style early in his career, it was during that time that he excelled defensively and as a facilitator—two areas where he can be elite. With the projected starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl, Barnes is no longer forced to carry the scoring load.

Ideally, Barnes slots in as the third option behind Ingram and Barrett—maybe even the fourth, depending on Quickley’s usage. That role might actually suit him better. But if he’s pushed too far down the pecking order, it could be a problem for his rhythm and confidence.

Spacing is going to be a challenge. Barnes shot just 27.1% from three last year, and Barrett—while improving—is a career 34.6% shooter from deep. Poeltl, a traditional center, has attempted just seven threes in his nine-year career. Unless Barnes and Barrett make significant leaps as shooters, Toronto’s offence could become cramped and predictable.

So what does a successful season look like for Scottie Barnes? In a word: balance. If he can return to playing elite defence, average around 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, while contributing over 1 steal and 1 block per night—and do it efficiently (48%+ FG, 33%+ from three)—he could not only earn All-Defensive honours but also lead Toronto back to playoff relevance.

Barnes might never be a 25-point scorer, and that’s okay. His true value lies in the intangibles: his versatility, his defence, his playmaking, and his ability to impact winning without dominating the ball. If he leans into that, this could be the year he makes the leap—not necessarily as a star in the box score, but as the leader the Raptors need.