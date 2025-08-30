Argentina dominates Canada in AmeriCup semifinals

The lone undefeated team left at the 2025 AmeriCup, Canada suffered their first loss in a beatdown at the hands of the defending AmeriCup champions.

Argentina came out swinging in the first quarter, starting the game on an 11-0 run over the first four minutes. Meanwhile, it was a discombobulated, disjointed mess from the SMNT, especially on the offensive end as they didn’t record a single FG in the first eight minutes of the game, missing their first eight attempts and turning it over three times. The opening frame was the first time all tournament Canada was held to under 10 points in a quarter and it set the tone for the rest of the semifinals. The offense, especially with the starting lineup that featured David Muenkat, was a major concern for me entering the semifinals and it unfortunately reared its ugly head at the worst time possible. It’s notable that Muenkat was subbed out almost immediately (after 1:04 of game time) so I’m not sure I understand the rationale for starting him in the first place. Why run the risk of shooting yourselves in the foot, in a semifinal of all games, where the margin for error is already so slim? Against the weaker teams in the tournament, the SMNT could afford a poor start, but doing so against a seasoned basketball program like Argentina was never going to end well. In fact, taking out the disastrous first quarter, Canada actually outscored Argentina 64-59 tonight.

This, of course isn't the sole reason they are trailing by 17 at half



Argentina's offense has been humming, up to 61.1% (11/18) on 2PT's and 7/15 from 3.



They are outscoring Canada (1/13) by 18 points from 3. The SMNT has dug themselves into a deep hole. https://t.co/KgQmKPVmQ3 — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) August 31, 2025

Searching for any sort of energy, the first adjustment from HC Nathaniel Mitchell was to extend Canada’s ball pressure in the second quarter. Marcus Carr and Trae Bell-Haynes picked up 94-feet and tried to inject some sort of life into a shellshocked SMNT. While that intensity helped Canada settle into the game, it was Argentina’s unselfish, motion offense that continued to dominate, collapsing the Canadian defense and forcing the SMNT into multiple rotations each possession before finding the open man. In the first half, they recorded 12 assists on 18 made FG’s (finishing the game with 22 assists on 29 made field goals), shot 56.3% overall from the field and outscored Canada by 18 points from beyond the arc. Playing hard and playing together, Argentina was clearly the team that was more prepared for the semifinals (recall the 10-game exhibition tour they embarked on in preparation for the AmeriCup).

The second half was much of the same, as Canada’s poor shooting night continued while Argentina continued to stay hot from three. Anecdotally, it felt like the majority of late clock possessions ended with an extra pass and a back-breaking 3PT make, with Canada’s defenders just a split second too late on their closeouts. Jose Vildoza was on the end of many such possessions, ending the night shooting 7/9 from 3 on a truly difficult shot diet.

We can make all the excuses we want for this frustrating and lifeless performance from the SMNT. 3PT shooting variance (on both ends), lack of top end talent (although Argentina is also missing their top EuroLeague players), lack of time to build continuity, you name it. The truth is, Canada was thoroughly outplayed and outcoached, dominated even, for 40 minutes despite fielding a more talented team. A wire-to-wire loss where the SMNT was never in striking distance is as disappointing as it gets, especially at the AmeriCup. The fight and resiliency that the much less talented 2022 AmeriCup squad showed was nonexistent tonight (aside from a brief flurry in the fourth when the game was well over). A gut punch and reality check for a team that had cruised through much of the tournament.

Brazil dominate the 4th Q, outscoring the USA 34-9 (!) and off to the AmeriCup finals.



Yago Santos strikes again with a 25 PTS, 12 AST gem to knock out the Americans. pic.twitter.com/brCT7gun4D — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) August 30, 2025

While it was a disappointing showing, the SMNT will have to wipe this game from their memories rather quickly and refocus on the task at hand. Earlier in the day, Brazil mounted an improbable comeback against the United States, pouring in 34 fourth quarter points to erase a 10-point defect and set up a rematch of the 2022 AmeriCup finals and third place game. Canada, who lost to the USA in a pre-tournament scrimmage, will look get back to their winning ways and secure a Bronze medal finish. After a wake-up call like tonight, I’m fully expecting a dialed in performance from the SMNT in search of their first medal in 10 years.