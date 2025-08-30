Immanuel Quickley: A crucial season for his development

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Here we go with the third installment of our 2025-26 NBA season previews, and this time, we’re diving into the future of Immanuel Quickley. The 26-year-old point guard is coming off a frustrating, injury-riddled season, which saw him play in just 33 games. He was one of the few bright spots in the Toronto Raptors’ crushing opening night loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they were dismantled 136-106 at home. Quickley lit up the floor with 13 points in 14 minutes before a nagging injury sidelined him, setting the tone for a season plagued by setbacks for both him and the team.

Despite the limited sample size, Quickley managed to post career highs across several categories: 13.3 field goals attempted, 6.8 three-point attempts, 3.9 free throw attempts, 5.8 assists, 1.8 turnovers, and 17.1 points per game. His usage rate was almost a career-high 25.1%, a near mirror of his rookie year (25.6%). With the arrival of Brandon Ingram, Quickley’s usage is likely to dip, but that might actually be a positive development for his long-term success.

This season is pivotal for Quickley in terms of establishing himself as a legitimate starting point guard in the league. The Eastern Conference landscape is wide open, with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers—two of the top contenders—dealing with significant long-term injuries to their stars, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively. This creates an intriguing opportunity for other teams to step up, with the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers likely to claim the top three spots. Beyond those teams, the playoff picture is cloudy. While it’s uncertain how Indiana or Boston will perform without their superstars, they remain in the hunt for a top-five spot. Similarly, the Orlando Magic could be poised for a breakout year, and the Detroit Pistons, though young, are on the rise.

In this context, the Toronto Raptors have a legitimate shot at securing a playoff berth without relying on the Play-In Tournament. If their core group can stay relatively healthy, they should be in the mix for a postseason spot. At worst, they’re positioned for a Play-In appearance, but this team has the potential to exceed expectations.

Quickley’s role this season will likely be as the third offensive option, and potentially even the fourth behind Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes. That shift in responsibilities could be beneficial for his development. The addition of a proven scorer like Ingram will open up opportunities for other players, and while Ingram is primarily a scorer, he’s also a solid playmaker, averaging 4.3 assists per game throughout his nine-year career. A key to Quickley’s success in this offence will be embracing an off-ball role, similar to how Stephen Curry operates. By moving without the ball, using screens from Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes, Quickley could thrive in a more fluid offensive system that doesn’t rely solely on isolation plays.

If Quickley can consistently contribute 17 points, 7 assists, and keep turnovers under two per game—while shooting efficiently (48% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc)—that would be a major win for the Raptors. He doesn’t need to shoulder the offensive burden, but he must be ready when the ball comes his way. On defence, Quickley’s limitations are well-known, and improvement on that end of the floor is crucial. If he can take strides on defence, it would solidify his status as a reliable starter for a team with playoff aspirations—and perhaps even greater ambitions in the years to come.