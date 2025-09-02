Raptors 905 announce schedule for 2025-26 season

As the upcoming basketball season draws near, it’s time for G League fans to start clearing their calendars.

The Raptors 905 announced their 2025-26 schedule on Tuesday, with the season tipping off against the College Park Skyhawks Nov. 7.

The Skyhawks will stick around in Mississauga for another game on the ninth as the the 905 open the season with a three-game homestand. The tip-off tournament portion of the schedule – a 14 game segment to start the season where teams are placed into four regions and complete exclusively against each other – will conclude Dec. 16 against the Westchester Knicks.

After, the team with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentage regardless of region, will compete for the tournament championship at the G League winter showcase.

The 905’s region includes the Skyhawks, Knicks, Capital City Go-Go, Delaware Blue Coats, Greensboro Swarm, Long Island Nets and Maine Celtics.

The 34-game regular season schedule will then commence shortly after on Dec. 27 against Maine.

Last season the 905 started off the regular season in first place at 11-4, yet proceeded to finish the season an abysmal 2-17 for a 14th place finish the in Eastern Conference.

As of now, the only returning player confirmed for the 905 is two-way centre Ulrich Chomche. Taken with the 57th overall pick in 2024, Chomche became the first ever Basketball Africa League player to be selected in the NBA draft. He sustained a partial MCL tear on Feb. 13 and missed the remainder of last season. Chomche, 19, averaged 19.9 minutes, 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks at Summer League in July.

Second round pick Alijah Martin and undrafted signing Chucky Hepburn join Chomche to round out the Raptors’ two-way spots.

David Roddy and Olivier Sarr have both reportedly been signed to Exhibit 10 contracts, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy. An Exhibit 10 deal allows players to participate in training camp and then get an elevated G League salary if they are waived and join the organization’s affiliate.