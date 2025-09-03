Six things we’ll learn about the Raptors in September

Toronto’s Training Camp additions

The Toronto Raptors enter training camp with a 20-man roster, one below the offseason maximum. The battle for the final roster spots is expected to feature David Roddy, Olivier Sarr, Garrett Temple, and A.J. Lawson. With the regular-season roster capped at 15 players (plus three two-way contracts that don’t count toward that limit), the Raptors will need to cut at least two players. If they add one more name before camp, that number rises to three.

At this point, Roddy and Sarr appear most vulnerable. Neither has made a strong NBA impact to date, while Temple—despite his age—remains valued as a respected veteran presence. Lawson, meanwhile, offers upside with his athleticism and defensive versatility.

Is Mamukelashvili ready for a role?

The Raptors’ competitiveness this season may hinge on Sandro Mamukelashvili. The 6’10” forward is coming off a standout EuroBasket performance for Georgia, posting 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in a statement upset win over Spain. His ability to stretch the floor is critical for Toronto, particularly alongside Jakob Poeltl, who thrives in the paint but offers little perimeter threat.

While Mamu is somewhat undersized for a traditional center role, his mobility and playmaking could give the Toronto lineup flexibility. If he proves to be a reliable rotation big, the Raptors may boast a solid 10-man core without glaring weaknesses. Shooting remains the biggest concern, but outside of Mamu, the rest of the rotation pieces appear steady.

How the Rookies fit

Training camp will provide the first chance for the Raptors’ rookies to test themselves against the full roster. Collin Murray-Boyles is the most likely to crack the rotation early, given his defensive versatility and energy. Chucky Hepburn and Alijah Martin may face a steeper climb, needing to earn their minutes while competing with fan favourite Jamal Shead—whose relentless defence made him a hero last season.

Is the team complete?

September offers no regular season or preseason games, but training camp still serves as a vital evaluation period. The Raptors’ coaching staff and front office will get their first extended look at the team’s new additions starting September 29. While Toronto still technically has one open training camp spot, it remains to be seen if management will bring in another competitor.

Even if weaknesses are exposed, don’t expect a trade immediately—front offices typically wait until midseason to make meaningful moves. For now, camp will set the baseline for where the roster stands.

Brandon Ingram’s return

The Raptors’ biggest X-factor is Brandon Ingram. Reports suggest he’s ready to go, but training camp will provide the first real test of his health and conditioning. Ingram hasn’t played since December 7, 2024, and the Raptors need him to be both available and effective as their new primary scoring option.

Setting expectations

Media Day, also set for September 29, will shed more light on how players, coaches, and executives view this season. The Raptors remain one of the NBA’s more unpredictable teams—a roster with intriguing pieces, potential lineup flexibility, but also looming questions about shooting and star health.