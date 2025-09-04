Jakob Poeltl: anchoring the Raptors frontcourt in 2025–26

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

Next up on the list is Toronto’s anchor in the paint, Jakob Poeltl. Coming into the season locked into a four-year, $104 million extension, the big man now carries the responsibility of proving he’s worth every penny. He’s part of a rare group of players to have had two separate stints with the Raptors. Originally drafted by Toronto, Poeltl was shipped to San Antonio with fan favourite DeMar DeRozan in the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard deal before making his way back at the 2023 trade deadline. That move cost the Raptors a first-round pick that eventually turned into the 8th overall selection in the 2024 draft—Rob Dillingham, who was later flipped to Minnesota. Now firmly back in Toronto, Poeltl looks locked in as the starting center, facing only limited competition from the bench.

Last season was arguably the best of his career. Poeltl averaged a career-high 29.6 minutes across 57 games, and with thin depth behind him, he may eclipse that mark again this year—though Sandro Mamukelashvili could surprise and lighten the load. Offensively, Poeltl posted career highs across the board: field goal attempts (10.2), field goals made (6.4), free throws (1.7), free throw percentage (67.4), defensive rebounds (6.3), total rebounds (9.6), steals (1.2), and points per game (14.5). The biggest breakthrough was at the free-throw line, where he finally pushed past the 60% barrier after years of struggles.

Even so, his role is shifting. Last year, Poeltl often operated as the fourth option in the pecking order behind Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley, with Gradey Dick occasionally bumping him even further down depending on lineup construction. This season, the arrival of Brandon Ingram will almost certainly cement him as the fifth option offensively. That might actually suit him: Poeltl is an underrated facilitator (2.8 assists per game last season) and fits best as a pick-and-roll finisher or interior connector rather than a creator.

Defensively, Poeltl made unexpected strides in reading passing lanes, reflected in his 1.2 steals per game. His block numbers have dipped since his San Antonio peak (1.8 in 2020–21), but he remains a reliable rim protector and positional anchor.

For Toronto, a “successful” Poeltl season would look a lot like last year’s. If he can average around 12+ points, 10 rebounds, and bump his playmaking up to 3.5 assists per game, the Raptors could explore leaning into him as a secondary facilitator. Matching or exceeding his combined steal-and-block production would be another win. The biggest swing factor, though, remains free throws—if he can continue climbing above 67%, that’s massive for both him and the team.

Anything beyond that, like adding a mid-range jumper or stretching his range, would be a bonus. While unlikely, even a semi-reliable shot outside the paint could pull defenders out of the lane and open the floor for Toronto’s playmakers. But even without that evolution, a steady, efficient Poeltl—anchoring the defence, finishing inside, and quietly facilitating—remains invaluable for this Raptors roster.