A short blurb on everything the Raptors did this summer

Just as a reminder, to set the stage for what’s to come… let’s chat about what the Raptors did this summer.

THE BIG STUFF: SAYING GOODBYE TO A LEGEND AND PLAYING THE LOTTERY

Firstly, the Raptors had their highest draft selection since 2021 (where they selected Scottie Barnes), the 9th pick, with which they selected Collin Murray-Boyles – a sophomore forward out of South Carolina. Of course, I loved the selection as ‘CMB’ was one of my favorite prospects in the draft — the Raptors keep selecting guys I talk a lot about, every year… hmm… much to consider — largely because of his, in my view, exceptional defensive ability and unique driving game from the frontcourt spot that is supplemented with elite touch.

You can read my full piece on him here.

Measurables + Numbers:

Height: 6’6.5″ / Wingspan: 7’0.75″ / Standing Reach: 8’10” / 239 lbs

16.8 ppg / 8.3 rbs / 2.4 asts / 1.5 stls / 1.3 blks / .586/.265/.707 / 63% TS

“My physical presence. That’s something that I feel puts me ahead of a lot of defenders. My willingness to defend, that’s my #1 thing. That’s what gets me going in games. That’s what gets my team going – when I’m playing defense.” Murray-Boyles said after being drafted. “And that’s something that I know my team needs from me. So, they’ll (Raptors) be getting a hard player and a hard worker for sure.”

I just realized this is how I would describe Collin Murray-Boyles as a power forward https://t.co/Hd6DMROh31 — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) September 6, 2025

Murray-Boyles’ performance at Summer League was a mixed bag per the box score, with some very high high’s and some mediocre low’s, but he immediately performed as one of the two best defenders on the roster (Mogbo was the only one giving him competition there) and displayed the overall floor game that high-impact players always do. While his fit is still a little bit in question with the big club, he proved some of his promise at Summer League.

Shortly after Murray-Boyles was selected, President and Vice Chairman, Masai Ujiri was fired or let go, or whatever the passive terminology is. It was stated that Ujiri was informed that this would be happening about a month before the draft happened, but stayed on for the draft process. On June 27th, MLSE made their move. Keith Pelley said that they would begin the process, in collaboration with CAA, to find a President to replace Ujiri.

After some time — a month and a half, roughly — the Raptors announced that they had extended Bobby Webster’s contract and elevated him to the Head of Basketball Operations. To be clear, that is not replacing Ujiri’s role, and it does not bestow the same decision making power that Ujiri had onto Webster. It seems clear to me that there will be more oversight from MLSE in the Raptors dealings than there has been in the past.

Is this all good or bad? Well, I think I would’ve liked to see the President role filled. Having that clarity at the top, with a basketball person to make the decisions solely for the benefit of the team rather than with considerations for the business aspect of things, seems like the ideal way to run a franchise. You can obviously have success with this current set up, but still.

Ujiri is forever a legend in Toronto. He helped change this franchise forever, and for the better.

ALL THE REST: MAMU MANIA, MUSCLE MARTIN, A RETURNING VET, AND A FINAL TWO-WAY

The biggest addition the Raptors made through free agency, was a small one — of course, they’ve never been able to make big additions through free agency and operate without cap to maximize in other ways — but a good one, I think. Signing Sandro Mamukelashvili was a nod toward two things: providing some size and competence to backup Jakob Poeltl, and putting a bit more shooting pop into the rotation. Ideally, ‘Mamu’ will be able to fulfill both of those roles.

However, there’s very little overlap in what ‘Mamu’ provides in relation to Poeltl. The only thing, really, is the functionality as a dribble hand off hub/elbow operator, although he’s a step down from Poeltl there. Defensively, the Georgian big man won’t provide the level of rim deterrence that Poeltl does, nor will he close out possessions on the defensive glass the same way. Where he might be better, is in the versatility he provides offensively — and maybe, maybe in some switch heavy lineups on defense — where he is actually a pretty dynamic mover in the frontcourt.

The jumpshot isn’t a guarantee. There’s reasons to believe in it. There’s reasons to be skeptical of it. What’s good, though? NBA teams generally respond to his gravity as a shooter and it can create spacing for his teammates, and more driving lanes for himself. That aspect of his game really isn’t present anywhere else among the roster’s frontcourt players. While Kelly Olynyk didn’t have a tremendous time with the Raptors, he did positively affect offense, and did so while flexing a lot of the features of his game that we hope to see from Mamukelashvili.

When it comes to the Raptors other draft pick, Alijah Martin, it’s another bet on shooting and ball pressure. Given Martin’s relative lack of experience running point at his size, his route to a role in the NBA is via very strong point of attack defense and a heat pump of a jumpshot – and he hasn’t proven either yet. The easy comparison is Norman Powell, which might seem lazy because he’s a former Raptor, but if the shoe fits? It fits. And Martin has made the same comparison himself for that reason.

“In prep for the next level, and for defense in general, Martin watches a lot of guard film. All of the big names you’d expect (Lu Dort, Jrue Holiday, Davion Mitchell, Marcus Smart, a little Deuce McBride) and even former Raptor, Norman Powell – I’ve also seen some people have been making comparisons between the two, but I reckon that has more to do with the dunking and upside of the jump shot.”

It’s also important to note that Martin didn’t receive a major vote of confidence in the way of his contract, as he ended up signing on as a two-way guy. Far different than the elevated second round contracts that both Shead & Mogbo signed for last year out of the draft.

In team morale and chemistry news, Garrett Temple also signed another minimum contract with the Raptors in what I’m sure will be his last season as a pro. Anytime he’s mentioned, by anyone, he is lauded as the ultimate, lovable man, by anyone who is around to comment. Whether it’s the coaching staff, players, or executives, Temple’s reputation precedes him in Toronto. I don’t expect him to factor in much as far as on court stuff goes, but he’s been essential in maintaining the camaraderie of the locker room through some down seasons.

Chucky Hepburn, who figures to be a major factor for the Raptors 905, providing competent guard play and keeping the conceptual symmetry of aggressive, pressure, point of attack defense with the small club and the big club – nabbed the final two-way contract available to the Raptors. Wow, run-on sentence. It remains to be seen if he’ll factor in with the Raptors at the NBA level.

That’s about it. You’re all caught up on the Raptors offseason. Thanks for reading.

Have a blessed day.