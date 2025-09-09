Raptors sign Querrier to Exhibit 10 deal

The Toronto Raptors signed forward Quincy Guerrier.

The 26-year-old will be on an Exhibit-10 deal, according to Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy.

Raptors have signed Quincy Guerrier.



Exhibit 10 deal for the 905 standout, come into camp and get a better payday if he returns to 905. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 9, 2025

While with the Raptors 905 last season, Guerrier’s role was constantly changing, starting in 18 games for the club, then being completely out of the rotation when multiple assignment players were down in Mississauga.

Despite that, he averaged 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.0 stocks across 40 games. Efficiency-wise, Guerrier shot 47.6 per cent from the field, 28.2 per cent from distance, and 63.8 per cent from the free throw line.

His athleticism, physicality, rebounding, length with his 7-foot wingspan, and defensive versatility have been on display at the G-League level.

This past summer, Guerrier was also a member of the Montreal Alliance in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). With the Alliance, the 6-foot-8, 234-pound forward averaged 16.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Guerrier has been with the Raptors during their last two Summer League’s in Las Vegas.

Edit: The Raptors announced they have waived Guerrier. This is a paper move to give Guerrier a roughly $80,000 bonus to remain with the 905.