Will RJ Barrett adapt to his role on the new Toronto Raptors?

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces previewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

The 2025-26 NBA season will be a very important one for the Toronto Raptors. With this being the year that the team is looking to show that their core is capable of earning a playoff berth, it is up to the players in that core to hold up their end of the bargain. RJ Barrett is one of the focal members of this Raptors core group, and this season he will have to continually show his value to this new version of the team.

Last season in 58 games, Barrett posted averages of 21.1 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, and 6.3 rebounds per game. Barrett also recorded the highest usage percentage of his career at 28.7 percent as a result of numerous injuries throughout the roster. Going into this season with the addition of Brandon Ingram, along with hopefully improved health in the starting lineuo, Barret’s role is going to change. Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and Ingram are all going to command a large amount of the touches in the starting lineup, and it will be up to Barrett to find a way to fit into this Raptors ecosystem.

When Barrett first arrived in Toronto, the changes to his utilization on offense were apparent. Coming from a system in New York where things revolved around Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, Barrett found himself moving off the ball much more in Toronto than he ever did in New York. Although Barrett did cut somewhat last year, this part of his game could not be featured like it was before in Toronto due to his newly inherited on-ball responsibilities.

This season, Barrett will find himself in an environment where his cutting will be ble to be used more. With capable ball handlers in Quickley, Ingram, and Barnes, Barrett will have ample opportunity to cut off the ball, and barrel his way to the rim for efficient looks at the basket.

Last season Barrett’s true-shooting percentage dropped down to 55 percent, as a result of the offensive burden that he had to carry. This season he won’t have to create for himself in such harsh conditions, and will have a better supporting cast that will help him get his efficiency back up. Last year he was often the lead ball handler in most of his lineups, on a Raptors team that was 28th in attempted three-pointers and 29th in made three-pointers.

Last season Barrett shot 60.8 percent in the restricted area which was about 6 percent lower than his marks in in the same area in the 2023-24 season, as a result of having to get to the rim himself more. 46 percent of Barrett’s restricted area looks were unassisted last season, compared to 35 percent the season prior. When your shot diet changes so rapidly so suddenly, it’s natural for your efficiency to fall, but this year his shot diet should be more in line with his first season in Toronto.

Barrett often had to navigate through multiple defenders due to the poor spacing that he was surrounded by. This season, with there being more players in the lineup that can draw the attention of the defense, Barrett can have simpler paths to the basket on the ball as well.

Where Barrett will also be useful is in bench led lineups, surrounded by young players like Ja’Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick. Due to his increased usage last season, Barrett took a noticeable step as a passer going from 3.3 assists in the 2023-24 season to 5.4 assists in the 2024-25 season. Barrett’s driving ability and knack for pressuring the rim led to him being able to pass out of these drives, and create open looks for his teammates. Barrett’s live-dribble passing was strong last season, and he will need this skill when he is tasked with holding up bench lineups. Leading bench lineups may also be the best way for Barrett to get the on-ball reps that he desires. Playing in lineups with more shooting would also be beneficial for Barrett’s game, which is predicated on attacking the basket.

Last season Barrett shot 36.4 percent on 4.7 catch and shoot threes per game, a mark that is more than good enough to provide spacing for other players. The biggest question regarding Barrett this season is is he willing and eager to take on a lesser role for the betterment of the team as a whole. His touches will undoubtedly decrease this season, and he will likely be featured more off-ball whenever he plays with the starters, which will probably result in a dip in overall production.

With less ball-handling responsibilities overall, Barrett will have the chance to shift some of that effort and energy to the defensive end. Last season Barrett’s defense was not bad, but it also did not stand out either. His 6’6” 202 pound frame is useful against opposing wings, and with Barnes and Jakob Poeltl behind him to clean things up, he can use his burly body to provide that initial resistance on the defensive end. Toronto was third in the league in transition possessions last season, which often came as a result of their defense forcing a stop which led to a fastbreak. Barrett thrived on these fastbreak looks, sprinting his way up the floor for easy rim looks, and his defense this season will be key in Toronto getting transition possessions again.

Out of all the starters, Barrett will likely have to sacrifice the most personally. His role on the team is clear and valuable, Barrett has shown in the past how effective he can be as a battering ram that Toronto uses to attack the gaps in defenses. There is plenty of evidence that Barrett can be an effective off-ball player, it’s just a matter of is he willing to embrace that role full-time after getting the usage he did last season.